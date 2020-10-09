Friday, October 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Recent mutations in SARS-CoV-2 virus unlikely to affect potential COVID-19 vaccines: Study

One of the mutations is of Indian origin, apart from the globally-dominant 'G-strain', accounting for about 85 percent of SARS-CoV-2 genomes reported.


The Associated PressOct 09, 2020 11:27:44 IST

Vaccines currently being developed for COVID-19 should not be affected by recent mutations in the novel coronavirus, according to researchers, including one of Indian origin, who said the finding is good news for the hundreds of vaccine candidates around the world.

The researchers, including those from the University of York in the UK, noted that most vaccines under development worldwide have been modelled on the original 'D-strain' of the virus, which were more common amongst sequences published early in the pandemic.

Since then, the virus has evolved to the globally dominant 'G-strain', which now accounts for about 85 per cent of published SARS-CoV-2 genomes, they said.

There had been fears the G-strain, within the main protein on the surface of the virus, would negatively impact on vaccines under development.

However, the research by Australia's national science agency the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), found no evidence the change would adversely impact the efficacy of vaccine candidates.

Recent mutations in SARS-CoV-2 virus unlikely to affect potential COVID-19 vaccines: Study

Are there places in the body where SARS-CoV-2 can hide from the immune system? fotograzia / Getty Images

The study, published in the journal npj Vaccines, tested blood samples from ferrets given a candidate vaccine against virus strains that either possessed or lacked this mutation known as 'D614G'.

"This is good news for the hundreds of vaccines in development around the world, with the majority targeting the spike protein as this binds to the ACE2 receptors in our lungs and airways, which are the entry point to infect cells," said Professor Seshadri Vasan, who holds an honorary chair in Health Sciences at the University of York.

"Despite this D614G mutation to the spike protein, we confirmed through experiments and modelling that vaccine candidates are still effective, Vasan said in a statement.

"We've also found the G-strain is unlikely to require frequent 'vaccine matching' where new vaccines need to be developed seasonally to combat the virus strains in circulation, as is the case with influenza," he said.

CSIRO Chief Executive Larry Marshall said the research was critically important in the race to develop a vaccine.

"This brings the world one step closer to a safe and effective vaccine to protect people and save lives," Marshall said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccine messaging faces unprecedented test with COVID-19 – success of a vaccine hinges on it

Sep 25, 2020
Vaccine messaging faces unprecedented test with COVID-19 – success of a vaccine hinges on it
Why even vital medicines, vaccines are rarely tested for safety in pregnant women

Drug Safety

Why even vital medicines, vaccines are rarely tested for safety in pregnant women

Oct 01, 2020
SinoVac announces Coronavirus vaccine to be ready for distribution by 2021

Covid-19 vaccine

SinoVac announces Coronavirus vaccine to be ready for distribution by 2021

Sep 25, 2020
Moderna reports its COVID-19 vaccine is safe, produces immune response in older adults

COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna reports its COVID-19 vaccine is safe, produces immune response in older adults

Sep 30, 2020
China joins coronavirus vaccine alliance COVAX, with four candidates in late-stage human trials

COVAX Alliance

China joins coronavirus vaccine alliance COVAX, with four candidates in late-stage human trials

Oct 09, 2020
Cosmonauts ready to launch to the ISS refuse Russian COVID-19 vaccine — Sputnik V

Russian vaccine

Cosmonauts ready to launch to the ISS refuse Russian COVID-19 vaccine — Sputnik V

Sep 25, 2020

science

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ Prize to incentivize climate repair

The Environment

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ Prize to incentivize climate repair

Oct 09, 2020
Recent mutations in SARS-CoV-2 virus unlikely to affect potential COVID-19 vaccines: Study

COVID-19 mutations

Recent mutations in SARS-CoV-2 virus unlikely to affect potential COVID-19 vaccines: Study

Oct 09, 2020
Experimental antibody drugs like Regeneron's don't cure COVID-19, but seem promising treatment options

COVID-19 antibody

Experimental antibody drugs like Regeneron's don't cure COVID-19, but seem promising treatment options

Oct 09, 2020
Long-held theory of the Moon's magnetic crust debunked in study of past impacts

Moon Magnetism

Long-held theory of the Moon's magnetic crust debunked in study of past impacts

Oct 08, 2020