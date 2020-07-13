Monday, July 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Rare Neowise comet will visible in north-western India starting 14 July: Here’s how and where you can watch it

As per a NASA solar system ambassador, the Neowise comet should be visible just before and around dawn till 11 July.


FP TrendingJul 13, 2020 11:41:09 IST

After the comets Swan and Atlas that were discovered in early 2020 fizzled out, the brightest comet to grace the sky in decades, the Comet Neowise, or C/20202 F3, is now here for a large part of the northern hemisphere to see.

The comet will be visible in the northwest sky in India from 14 July onwards.

"From July 14, C/2020 F3, a comet discovered on March 27, will be clearly visible in the north-western sky. It will be visible after sunset for around 20 minutes for the next 20 days. People can observe it from naked eyes," said Subhendu Pattnaik, deputy director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneswar told ANI.

“In the evenings to follow, the comet will rapidly climb higher in the sky and will be visible for a longer period,” he added

Comet Neowise swept within Mercury’s orbit a week ago. Its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail. According to a report by CNET, Neowise passed a critical point when it survived its closest brush with the sun without cracking up from the heat last week.

NASA’s Neowise infrared space telescope discovered the comet on 27 March. Scientists involved in the mission said the comet is about five kilometres across and its nucleus is covered with sooty material dating back to the origin of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago.

Soon after, numerous amateur photographers began sharing stunning images of the comet just above the horizon during predawn hours.

Twitter user Jeremy Perez shared the image shot from close to the Wupatki National Monument showcasing the bright celestial body.

Another Twitter user shared images of the comet as seen from Paris.

A number of other users and astronomy enthusiasts shared images of the comet as well.

According to the CNET report, as the comet moves farther away from the sun and closer to Earth, it will be visible in the evening sky and not before dawn.

As per NASA solar system ambassador Eddie Irizarry, Neowise should be visible just before and around the time of first light till 11 July. It will again start to be visible in the evening between 15 and 16 July.

While it’s visible with the naked eye in dark skies with little or no light pollution, binoculars are needed to see the long tail, according to NASA. It will be about 7,000 years before the comet returns, “so I wouldn’t suggest waiting for the next pass,” said the telescope’s deputy principal investigator Joe Masiero of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Recently, astronauts from the International Space Station managed to get a stunning glimpse of a natural light show from a comet this weekend.

Rare Neowise comet will visible in north-western India starting 14 July: Here’s how and where you can watch it

Astronaut Bob Behnken captured an image of the Neowise comet from the ISS. Image credit: Twitter

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken shared a tweet highlighting Neowise. He captioned the post, "Last night's fireworks, for real. Because Science."

With inputs from wires

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Neowise comet

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken shares pictures of 'fireworks' from the Neowise comet

Jul 08, 2020
NASA astronaut Bob Behnken shares pictures of 'fireworks' from the Neowise comet
NASA astronaut Bob Behnken tweets breathtaking pictures of the ‘boundary between night and day’

Day and night

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken tweets breathtaking pictures of the ‘boundary between night and day’

Jul 01, 2020
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover secured to Atlas V rocket ahead of 30 July launch

Mars Rover

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover secured to Atlas V rocket ahead of 30 July launch

Jul 10, 2020
NASA, Boeing begin Green Run testing of the Space Launch System's core stage for Artemis 1

NASA

NASA, Boeing begin Green Run testing of the Space Launch System's core stage for Artemis 1

Jul 03, 2020
On the move: NASA's pictures from Mars show where Curiosity rover is headed next

Curiosity rover

On the move: NASA's pictures from Mars show where Curiosity rover is headed next

Jul 10, 2020
NASA announces ‘Lunar Loo Challenge’ to come up with best space toilet for its future lander

NASA

NASA announces ‘Lunar Loo Challenge’ to come up with best space toilet for its future lander

Jun 29, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020