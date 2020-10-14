Wednesday, October 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Rare earth recycling in new iPhones to reduce e-waste, step up Apple's environmental response

Apple also said it won't be including earbuds or power adaptors with the newest iPhones.


Agence France-PresseOct 14, 2020 09:49:47 IST

Apple said Tuesday its newest iPhones would be produced using recycled rare earth materials, as part of a stepped up environmental initiative which also has geopolitical implications.

Announced as part of a series of sustainability actions, Apple said the move builds on prior initiatives including its pledge to become "100 percent carbon neutral" in all aspects of its business.

Apple's environment policy chief Lisa Jackson said during an online event announcing the new iPhone 12 handsets that "for the first time, we are using 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets including the camera, haptics and MagSafe (connectors)."

The announcement comes amid growing concerns about e-waste from billions of smartphones as consumers upgrade to new models, and with growing political tensions over rare earth materials needed for many electronics.

Activists have expressed concerns about the environmental impact of rare earth mining, and some of the materials come from countries cited for labor and human rights violations.

Rare earth recycling in new iPhones to reduce e-waste, step up Apples environmental response

The iPhone 12 Pro

China, the scene of fatal mining accidents, has been in the spotlight for its dumping of toxic waste in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, as Beijing drives global production of rare earth elements.

Amid Sino-US trade tensions, China has threatened to cut off the supply of some elements, raising fears of shortages.

According to the US Geological Survey, China has the world's largest rare earth deposits, with 44 million tonnes of reserves. Vietnam and Brazil have 22 million tonnes each.

Difficulties with US deposits twice forced the closure of the only US mine, in Mountain Pass, California. And refining capacity is limited outside China, according to analysts.

Apple also said it won't be including earbuds or power adaptors with the newest iPhones, since most customers already have these. That will reduce manufacturing and make boxes lighter to ship.

Jackson said the move was part of Apple's efforts "to cut waste and use less materials."

Apple pledged in July to be carbon neutral across its entire business, including its manufacturing supply chain, by 2030, in a stepped up push to fight climate change.

The tech giant, which is already carbon neutral for its corporate operations, said the move would mean no climate impact for all its devices sold.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iPhone 12 series

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max launched in India, sale starts on 30 October

Oct 14, 2020
Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max launched in India, sale starts on 30 October
Apple Event 2020 highlights: HomePod Mini launched at $99, iPhone 12 starting $699, iPhone 12 Pro from $999

iPhone 12 series

Apple Event 2020 highlights: HomePod Mini launched at $99, iPhone 12 starting $699, iPhone 12 Pro from $999

Oct 13, 2020
Apple Event 2020: How to watch iPhone 12 series launch livestream today at 10.30 pm IST

Apple Event 2020

Apple Event 2020: How to watch iPhone 12 series launch livestream today at 10.30 pm IST

Oct 13, 2020
Apple iPhone 12 launch event at 10.30 pm IST today: From iPhone 12 Mini to 120 Hz refresh rate display, all you can expect

Apple Event 2020

Apple iPhone 12 launch event at 10.30 pm IST today: From iPhone 12 Mini to 120 Hz refresh rate display, all you can expect

Oct 13, 2020
Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max to launch on 13 October: Report

iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max to launch on 13 October: Report

Sep 29, 2020
Apple Event 2020: The iPhone 12 lineup will launch on 13 October, company sends out invites

iPhone 12 lineup

Apple Event 2020: The iPhone 12 lineup will launch on 13 October, company sends out invites

Oct 07, 2020

science

Rare earth recycling in new iPhones to reduce e-waste, step up Apple's environmental response

iPhones

Rare earth recycling in new iPhones to reduce e-waste, step up Apple's environmental response

Oct 14, 2020
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster, Starman make their first close approach of Mars

Tesla Roadster

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster, Starman make their first close approach of Mars

Oct 13, 2020
Biggest-ever Arctic science mission ends after a year drifting along with frozen sea ice

Arctic Sea Ice

Biggest-ever Arctic science mission ends after a year drifting along with frozen sea ice

Oct 13, 2020
Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson for contributions and innovation in auction theory

Nobel Prize 2020

Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson for contributions and innovation in auction theory

Oct 12, 2020