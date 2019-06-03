Monday, June 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

The radiofrequency admitted during the study is safe and lower than those radiated from a mobile phone.

Press Trust of IndiaJun 03, 2019 15:58:34 IST

A novel targeted therapy using radio waves may help block the growth of liver cancer cells anywhere in the body without damaging healthy ones.

The research team from Wake Forest School of Medicine in the US delivered radio frequencies to mice that had been injected with human cancer cells to replicate hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer. The radio frequencies delivered were the same as those delivered to patients with HCC in Europe, where the device has been approved for use on people, researchers said in a statement.

"Our study showed that the radiofrequency delivered was at low and safe levels. It was actually lower than those generated by holding a cell phone close to the ear," said Boris Pasche, from Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Representational image. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

The researchers created a hand-held device to deliver cancer-specific, amplitude-modulated radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (AM RF EMF) which are programmed specifically for HCC. The device is about the size of a VHS tape cassette and emits radio frequencies via a spoon-shaped element that is placed on the patient's tongue. The treatment is administered three times a day for one hour at patient's home.

"The frequencies used are specific to the patient's type of cancer as identified through tumour biopsies or blood work," Pasche said. It activated a calcium channel on the surface of HCC tumour cells but not on non-cancerous cells, according to the study published in the journal EBioMedicine.

"We discovered that a specific calcium channel, Cav3.2, was acting as an antenna for the radio signals we sent out, which allowed calcium to penetrate the HCC cell membrane and go into the cell, triggering HCC growth arrest," Pasche said.

"Our team found it was the influx of calcium that stopped the growth of HCC cells and shrunk, and in some cases eliminated, the tumours. This effect was the same even if cancer had metastasised to other parts of the body," he said.

According to Pasche, the team will next identify the exact signalling cascade within the tumour cell that leads to the anti-cancer effects.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile


also see

No-Tobacco Day

World No-Tobacco Day: Beating the habit is a tough, necessary step towards healthier living

May 31, 2019
World No-Tobacco Day: Beating the habit is a tough, necessary step towards healthier living
Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Lunar Flashes

Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Jun 03, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019
World Metrology Day: Why the updated kilogram is both a big deal and not so much

Standard Units

World Metrology Day: Why the updated kilogram is both a big deal and not so much

May 20, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019

science

Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Medicine

Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Jun 03, 2019
Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Lunar Flashes

Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Jun 03, 2019
NASA to send equipment to the Moon starting 2020 for Artemis crewed mission in 2024

Moon Mission

NASA to send equipment to the Moon starting 2020 for Artemis crewed mission in 2024

Jun 03, 2019
The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

Vaping

The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

May 31, 2019