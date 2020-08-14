Friday, August 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Puzzling dimming of Betelgeuse's brightness could be due to supernova, study suggests

The mystery has enthralled skywatchers since the star began to lose brightness, and fast, in October 2019.


Agence France-PresseAug 14, 2020 12:04:09 IST

The sudden dimming of one of the Milky Way's brightest stars, Betelgeuse, could be due to a dust cloud spewing up from its surface, astronomers said on Thursday.

The mystery has enthralled skywatchers since the star – part of the Orion constellation – began to lose luminosity last October, with some experts suggesting it could herald its explosion into a supernova.

But researchers working with the Hubble telescope now have a clearer picture, seeing superhot plasma being unleashed from the star's surface, cooling in the outer layers of the atmosphere and eventually turning to dust.

"The resulting cloud blocked light from about a quarter of the star’s surface," the European Space Agency said in a statement, adding that the star has since returned to its normal brightness.

Puzzling dimming of Betelgeuses brightness could be due to supernova, study suggests

An illustration of how the Southern region of the rapidly evolving, bright red supergiant star Betelgeuse became fainter for several months during 2019-20. Image: NASA/ESA

"With Hubble, we see the material as it left the star's visible surface and moved out through the atmosphere, before the dust formed that caused the star to appear to dim," said lead researcher Andrea Dupree of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in the United States.

"We could see the effect of a dense, hot region in the southeast part of the star moving outward."

The researchers, due to publish their findings in The Astrophysical Journal, said they were not sure of the ultimate cause of the plasma eruption.

Betelgeuse, almost 1,000 times the size of the Sun, is 725 light years from Earth, meaning the event witnessed by the telescope happened around the beginning of the 14th century.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

dead star

ESA scientists discover dead star in the Milky Way emitting a unique radiation mix

Jul 31, 2020
ESA scientists discover dead star in the Milky Way emitting a unique radiation mix
Golden halo of infant galaxy look-alike of Milky Way spotted 12 bn light years away

Our Universe

Golden halo of infant galaxy look-alike of Milky Way spotted 12 bn light years away

Aug 13, 2020
Bright spots on dwarf planet Ceres from deep brine reservoir below the surface, study claims

Astronomy

Bright spots on dwarf planet Ceres from deep brine reservoir below the surface, study claims

Aug 11, 2020
Shape of our solar system more like a deflated croissant than a comet's tail, NASA study shows

Solar System

Shape of our solar system more like a deflated croissant than a comet's tail, NASA study shows

Aug 10, 2020
Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight: Interesting facts, tips to spot the year's best meteor shower display

Perseid Meteors

Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight: Interesting facts, tips to spot the year's best meteor shower display

Aug 12, 2020
NASA’s fifth and finest Mars rover Perseverance lifts off successfully in spite of tremors, delays, COVID-19 lockdown

Perseverance rover

NASA’s fifth and finest Mars rover Perseverance lifts off successfully in spite of tremors, delays, COVID-19 lockdown

Jul 31, 2020

science

India's health budget needs a boost to brace for impacts of future climate disasters

Healthcare

India's health budget needs a boost to brace for impacts of future climate disasters

Aug 13, 2020
Infectious coronavirus particles found in hospital air add to mounting evidence of airborne transmission

Airborne Transmission

Infectious coronavirus particles found in hospital air add to mounting evidence of airborne transmission

Aug 12, 2020
China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020
After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Beirut Explosions

After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Aug 07, 2020