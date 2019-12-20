Friday, December 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Putin: We don't know origins of climate change but it could be a disaster for Russia

He said Russia has abided by the Paris agreement, but major emitters of greenhouse gases are not part of the deal.


tech2 News StaffDec 20, 2019 17:56:18 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a four-hour-long press conference on 19 December, where he spoke to national and international journalists in an annual televised end-of-year tradition. He touched on a number of topics ranging from Donald trump’s impeachment to the economy of Russia and even the ongoing arms race to the Olympic ban on Russian athletes.

While the topics were well and good, Putin also made some statements about the ongoing climate crisis and the increasing average temperatures around the world. He put forth his views on the Paris Agreement, as well as how climate change will affect his country in the days, months and years to come.

No one knows the origins of climate change, according to Putin, but it could be a disaster especially for countries in the north like Russia. He also that global warming could threaten Russian Arctic cities and towns built on permafrost and trigger more fires and devastating floods.

Putin: We dont know origins of climate change but it could be a disaster for Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his press conference. Image credit: Youtube

"It is very difficult, if not impossible, to work out exactly how humankind affects climate change. But we cannot stay idle either … we should make our best efforts to prevent dramatic changes in the climate," Putin said to the press, according to an article in DW.

"As for our country, this process is very crucial for us. The temperature in Russia is rising 2.5 times faster than the planet's average. Russia is a northern country, and 70 percent of our territory is located in the northern latitudes. Some of our cities were built north of the Arctic Circle, on the permafrost. If it begins to thaw, you can imagine what consequences it would have. It would be a disaster."

He emphasized that Russia has abided by the Paris agreement but countries like US and China, who are major emitters of greenhouse gases are not part of the deal, according to The Associated Press. He also called Russia the "greenest economy in the world" for all its hydro and nuclear power plants that were built starting from the Soviet era.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

UN COP25

India manages to rank in the top 10 countries with higher climate performance: Report

Dec 11, 2019
India manages to rank in the top 10 countries with higher climate performance: Report
Climate crisis: Is there a Savitri to save the world from its climate catastrophe?

Climate change

Climate crisis: Is there a Savitri to save the world from its climate catastrophe?

Dec 13, 2019
Climate emergency is the buzzword at COP25, how do vulnerable countries deal with forced migration?

COP25

Climate emergency is the buzzword at COP25, how do vulnerable countries deal with forced migration?

Dec 10, 2019
India is the fifth most vulnerable to climate change fallout, its poor is the worst hit

COP25

India is the fifth most vulnerable to climate change fallout, its poor is the worst hit

Dec 09, 2019
COP25: 'Pollution Pods' at Madrid climate conference give visitors a whiff of Delhi’s toxic air

COP25

COP25: 'Pollution Pods' at Madrid climate conference give visitors a whiff of Delhi’s toxic air

Dec 06, 2019
Climate change: Increasing presence of peafowl across Kerala piques scientists’ interest

Climate change: Increasing presence of peafowl across Kerala piques scientists’ interest

Dec 09, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019