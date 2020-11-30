Monday, November 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Pune's Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope bags 'IEEE Milestone' status for contributions, achievements

The GMR telescope has become just the third instance of IEEE recognition for an Indian contribution.


Press Trust of IndiaNov 30, 2020 12:52:48 IST

The Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) near here has received the prestigious ''IEEE Milestone'' status that honours significant technical achievements and excellence in unique products, services, seminal papers and patents for the benefit of humanity, authorities from National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) said on Friday.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology in all areas related to electrical and electronics engineering.

As per the NCRA, this is only the third such IEEE Milestone recognition for an Indian contribution.

"It is a very proud and special moment, not just for GMRT and NCRA (and the global astronomy community), but also for the science and technology fraternity in the country, to see a modern, made in India facility earn this international recognition," Professor Yashwant Gupta, NCRA centre director, said at a press conference.

He said this was a fitting tribute to late Prof Govind Swarup, who was the driving force behind GMRT.

"It was fantastic to work with colleagues from IEEE on this project. I appreciate their support, the sense of purpose and genuine enthusiasm towards the common objective," Gupta said, adding the IEEE recognition will provide broader visibility to GMRT at the global level.

Harish Mysore, senior director, IEEE (India Operations) said IEEE has recognised 212 milestones all over the world for their scientific and engineering contributions.

"The GMRT is the third IEEE Milestone in India. It not only recognises contributions of scientists and engineers of India, but also helps attract young talent towards fundamental science and engineering," he added.

The previous two Indian IEEE milestones (recognized in 2012) were for pioneering work by Sir JC Bose in 1895 to demonstrate the generation and reception of radio waves, and for the Nobel prize-winning discovery by Sir CV Raman in 1928, Mysore informed.

The GMRT is among the largest and most sensitive low- frequency radio observatories in the world. It is operated by Pune-based NCRA, which is part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai.

It consists of an array of 30 antennas of 45 metre diameter each with sophisticated electronics and computing for processing data.

The GMRT was proposed in the late 1980s, built and made operational during the 1990s, and opened for use by the global astronomy community in 2002.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Arecibo Observatory

Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory is falling apart, leaving astronomers worried about their research

Nov 17, 2020
Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory is falling apart, leaving astronomers worried about their research
Repair work for Arecibo telescope too dangerous, will be dismantled after 57 years of service

Arecibo Observatory

Repair work for Arecibo telescope too dangerous, will be dismantled after 57 years of service

Nov 20, 2020

science

New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

STEM Fields

New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

Nov 30, 2020
PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Obesity Day

PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Nov 29, 2020
Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Astronomy

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Nov 26, 2020
Lunar Eclipse 2020: When and where to watch the fourth and final 'chandra grahan' today

Lunar Eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2020: When and where to watch the fourth and final 'chandra grahan' today

Nov 26, 2020