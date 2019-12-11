Wednesday, December 11, 2019Back to
PSLV-C48/RISAT-2BR1: ISRO successfully launches Indian defense satellite RISAT-2BR1, 9 commercial payloads to orbit

The launch marked a significant milestone for the space agency: the 50th flight of the PSLV, and the 75th launch from ISRO's Sriharikota launchpad.


tech2 News StaffDec 11, 2019 16:48:06 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched India's newest radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 onboard PSLV-C48 from its spaceport of Sriharikota. There were a total of ten satellites – one Indian defense satellite, and nine commercial satellites, coordinated via a partnership with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) – that were launched into space.

The launch marked a significant milestone for the space agency – the 50th flight of the PSLV, as well as the 75th launch overall from ISRO's First Launch Pad in SHAR, Sriharikota.

The RISAT-2BR1 satellite moments after successful separation from the PSLV. Image: ISRO Official/YouTube

The RISAT-2BR1 satellite moments after successful separation from the PSLV. Image: ISRO Official/YouTube

The 628-kg RISAT-2BR1 satellite is part of a series of radar imaging satellites designed and built by ISRO to help in round-the-clock, all-weather surveillance. It is also capable of tracking infiltration and illegal entry in addition to civilian applications like agriculture, forestry, and disaster management support. The RISAT satellites are equipped with a synthetic aperture radar (SAR), which can take pictures of the earth during day and night, and also under cloudy conditions. The other customer satellites including satellites from Israel, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

(Also read: PSLV-C48/RISAT-2BR1 mission: Everything you should know about India's RISAT-2BR1 defense satellite and the 9 commercial payloads launched today) 

Senior members of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) also shared an update on CartoSAT-3, an earth observation satellite that ISRO launched in November this year. The first images from the satellite are in, and currently under processing at the ISTRAC satellite facility in Bengaluru.

The ISRO and VSSC Chief also launched a coffee-table book commemorating 50 successful launches on the PSLV.

