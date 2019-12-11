Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Today, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching the RISAT 2BR1, a radar imaging satellite at 3.25 pm IST, from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The indigenous satellite along with nine other satellites will be launched onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

The primary payload on this launch is the Indian Radar Imaging Satellite–2BR1, or the RISAT–2BR1. This is an advanced earth observation and radar surveillance satellite that will join its cousin, the RISAT-2B satellite, in orbit, following its launch on 22 May this year. The 628 kg satellite, will be useful in a variety of applications including agriculture, forestry, and disaster management support. This satellite has a mission life of five years and it will be placed in a 576-km, low-Earth orbit, at an inclination of 37 degrees.

This will be the 50th flight of the PSLV and also the 75th launch from ISRO launchpad in SHAR Sriharikota.

The nine other satellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). There is one satellite from Israel, another from Italy, one from Japan, and six from the United States.

The QPS-SAR satellite, like the RISAT satellite, is a radar imaging earth observation micro-satellite from Japan. The 100-kg synthetic aperture radar (SAR) microsatellite is looking to provide all-weather, 24/7 earth observation services for hire.

The Tyvak-0092 is from Italy and is a search and rescues satellite.

The Tyvak-0129 is a satellite from the US that will test the newer changes made to their cube-sate technology.

Duchifat-3 is an Israeli satellite that was designed and built by students from Israel. The satellite is supposed to help other students observe the earth and conduct experiments.

The iHOPSAT is the first in a series of Earth observation satellites that will image the earth for a variety of customer needs.

The Lemur is four multi-mission remote sensing satellite sent by a company in the US.

