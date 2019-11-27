tech2 News Staff

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability — the CartoSAT-3 onboard the PSLV-C47.

ISRO has started a 26-hour countdown for the same. This will mark ISRO's fifth launch of 2019 and it is expected to lift-off on 27 November at 9.28 am IST.

The PSLV-C47 mission will launch the CartoSAT-3 into a 515 km-altitude orbit. CartoSAT-3 is supposed to have a five-year lifespan in orbit and will serve the country with data for large scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover.

26 hours countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47 mission commenced today at 0728 Hrs (IST) from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

Launch is scheduled at 0928 Hrs IST on November 27, 2019 Updates will continue... pic.twitter.com/2Gva0CSy5U — ISRO (@isro) November 26, 2019

Additionally, there are 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States that are being carried as part of the commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), Department of Space. Among the 13 nano-satellites, there are 12 FLOCK-4P satellites with a mission objective of earth observation, and one satellite named MESHBED, whose mission objective is a communication testbed.

Where will CartoSAT-3 launch take place?

The launch of the CartoSAT-3 aboard PSLV-C47 will take place at the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

This will be the 74th launch of a mission from SHAR.

When is the CartoSAT-3 launch scheduled?

The launch is scheduled for 27 November 2019 which is today. Subject to weather conditions, the rocket is expected to liftoff at 9.28 am IST

How long will the CartoSAT-3 launch last?

The PSLV-C476/CartoSAT-3 mission will last a little under 27 minutes, with India's indigenous satellite being released 17 minutes after the launch. The US nanosatellites will be released in two batches.

Where can I watch CartoSAT-3 launch live?

ISRO has made provisions for public viewing with a capacity to hold 5,000 people but registrations have now closed.

However, you can watch it online via the live launch that will start before the launch on the agency's website and YouTube channel.

DD National also shows the launch on their YouTube channel.

