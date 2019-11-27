Wednesday, November 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3: Where and when to watch launch of ISRO's Earth imaging satellite

CartoSAT-3 has a five-year lifespan and will provide data for large scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover.


tech2 News StaffNov 27, 2019 07:46:59 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability — the CartoSAT-3 onboard the PSLV-C47.

ISRO has started a 26-hour countdown for the same. This will mark ISRO's fifth launch of 2019 and it is expected to lift-off on 27 November at 9.28 am IST.

The PSLV-C47 mission will launch the CartoSAT-3 into a 515 km-altitude orbit. CartoSAT-3 is supposed to have a five-year lifespan in orbit and will serve the country with data for large scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover.

Additionally, there are 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States that are being carried as part of the commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), Department of Space.  Among the 13 nano-satellites, there are 12 FLOCK-4P satellites with a mission objective of earth observation, and one satellite named MESHBED, whose mission objective is a communication testbed.

Where will CartoSAT-3 launch take place?

The launch of the CartoSAT-3 aboard PSLV-C47 will take place at the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

This will be the 74th launch of a mission from SHAR.

When is the CartoSAT-3 launch scheduled?

The launch is scheduled for 27 November 2019 which is today. Subject to weather conditions, the rocket is expected to liftoff at 9.28 am IST

PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3: Where and when to watch launch of ISROs Earth imaging satellite

The PSLV-C47 stands ready for its launch at the launch pad. Image credit: ISRO

How long will the CartoSAT-3 launch last? 

The PSLV-C476/CartoSAT-3 mission will last a little under 27 minutes, with India's indigenous satellite being released 17 minutes after the launch. The US nanosatellites will be released in two batches.

Where can I watch CartoSAT-3 launch live?

ISRO has made provisions for public viewing with a capacity to hold 5,000 people but registrations have now closed.

However, you can watch it online via the live launch that will start before the launch on the agency's website and YouTube channel.

DD National also shows the launch on their YouTube channel.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PSLV-C47

PLSV-C41/CartoSAT-3 launch: ISRO begins 26-hour countdown for launch of Earth imaging satellite

Nov 26, 2019
PLSV-C41/CartoSAT-3 launch: ISRO begins 26-hour countdown for launch of Earth imaging satellite
PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3 mission: ISRO will launch 13 US satellites along with the third CartoSAT, today

PSLV-C47 launch

PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3 mission: ISRO will launch 13 US satellites along with the third CartoSAT, today

Nov 27, 2019
PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3 mission: ISRO postpones planned 25 Nov launch, reasons for delay unclear

CartoSAT-3

PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3 mission: ISRO postpones planned 25 Nov launch, reasons for delay unclear

Nov 21, 2019
PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3 launch: Online registration now open to catch it live from ISRO's viewing gallery on 25 Nov

ISRO

PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3 launch: Online registration now open to catch it live from ISRO's viewing gallery on 25 Nov

Nov 20, 2019
ISRO's PSLV-C47 rideshare carrying CartoSAT-3 may launch by end of November

PSLV Rideshare

ISRO's PSLV-C47 rideshare carrying CartoSAT-3 may launch by end of November

Nov 18, 2019
What happened to Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander, and four other things we learnt from the Lok Sabha Q&A with ISRO

Chandrayaan 2

What happened to Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander, and four other things we learnt from the Lok Sabha Q&A with ISRO

Nov 22, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019