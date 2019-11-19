Tuesday, November 19, 2019Back to
PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3 mission: ISRO targets 25 Nov launch for 13 US satellites, India's 8th CartoSAT

Of the 14 ridesharing satellites on the PSLV-C47, 13 are commercial US nanosatellites signed on by a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited.


tech2 News StaffNov 19, 2019 13:34:42 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation has locked a date and time for the launch the CartoSAT-3 earth observation satellite from India along with thirteen commercial nanosatellites from the US, the agency announced in a tweet.

The PSLV-C47 will lift off carrying fourteen satellites on 25 November at 9.28 am IST from ISRO's launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Customers with satellites on the rideshare mission include Boston-based satellite communications company Analytical Space, American data and analytics company Spire Global, Cambodian small SAR-satellite manufacturers iQPS, and Luxembourg-based Kleos Space, Spaceflight announced last week.

Representational image.

ISRO's CartoSAT-3

CartoSAT-3 is the third in a series of indigenous Earth observation satellites built by ISRO. With its highly-advanced remote sensing capability, CartoSAT-3 is a leap of advancement over its predecessor CartoSAT-2, with a wider spatial range (of view) and finer resolution (of up to 0.25 metres or 25 centimetres).

If all goes to plan, the satellite will be placed at an altitude of 509 km, at an inclination of 97.5 degrees by mid-day on 25 November.

A multi-spectral image captured by Cartosat-2 of Alexandria, Egypt on 27 June 2017, a few months into becoming an operation satellite. Image: ISRO

CartoSAT-3 is undoubtedly one of the most advanced imaging satellites ever built by ISRO, with the capability to produce some of the most high-resolution aerial imagery in the world — certainly the highest of any ISRO satellites. It will also image across multiple spectra — panchromatic (captures all visible colours of light), multispectral (captures light within specific ranges in the electromagnetic spectrum) and hyperspectral (captures light from across the electromagnetic spectrum) earth observation mission.

Of the fourteen passengers on the PSLV-C47, thirteen are commercial nanosatellites from the US, part of a commercial arrangement between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

