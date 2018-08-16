Thursday, August 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

India Science Wire 16 August, 2018 15:06 IST

Proteins used by Encephalitis-causing virus to enter brain cells identified

JE infection occurs when viral attachment proteins interact with cellular membrane proteins of host cells.

Japanese Encephalitis, a leading form of viral encephalitis is a major problem in India. It is caused by mosquito-borne JE virus which belongs to the same genus as dengue and yellow fever.

In a new study, a team of researchers led by scientists of the National Brain Research Centre (NBRC) has identified proteins that facilitate entry of JE virus inside the brain cells. Two brain cell proteins — PLVAP (Plasmalemma vesicle-associated protein) and GKN3 (Gastrokine3) — facilitate the entry of the virus into the brain cell. The study has been done in laboratory mice.

JE infection occurs when viral attachment proteins interact with cellular membrane proteins of host cells. In their study, scientists synthesized JEV E-glycoprotein (viral attachment protein) in bacteria followed by its collection and purification. The purified E protein was made to interact with cell membrane fraction of mouse brain to find out interacting partners from the cell membrane. Following the binding of E protein with cellular partners, the interacting proteins were identified using two-dimensional gel electrophoresis and mass spectrometry.

Team member Sriparna Mukherjee, and Irshad Akbar engaged in research work. Image: ISW

Team member Sriparna Mukherjee, and Irshad Akbar engaged in research work. Image: ISW

“Amongst the identified proteins, PLVAP and GKN3 were shown to be present on the neuronal cell surface which means they have a role in viral entry into neurons. We reconfirmed their presence on the surface of neurons isolated from mouse cerebral cortex, which validates their identity as neuronal proteins. In addition, PLVAP protein was found to be upregulated in human autopsy tissue of JE infection,” explained Dr Anirban Basu, senior scientist at NBRC who led the study.

Researchers also found that reducing PLVAP receptor in neurons decreased JEV entry and upregulating (increasing) them increased viral entry on the other hand. It shows the two proteins are important for viral invasion. “Identification of host proteins, important for viral entry into neurons provides us with candidates, whose targeting may be useful to block viral infection thus reducing disease severity,” added Dr Basu.

Now the team is planning to collaborate with some pharmaceutical companies to identify a potential drug which may be able to block these receptor proteins. According to Dr Basu, these receptors may be common for other viruses which target cells of the nervous system, like Zika, West Nile and even dengue. However, extensive research is needed for the confirmation.

Dr. Anirban Basu with his team.

Dr. Anirban Basu with his team.

“This research is highly significant and will advance the field towards the development of therapies against JE”, commented Dr Manjula Kalia, a scientist from Faridabad-based Translational Health Science And Technology Institute, who is not associated with this study.

Dr Milind Gore, a former scientist from National Institute of Virology, Pune, said, “this is one step further in understanding how 10-day old mice are sensitive for JE multiplication and hopefully some good work will come out in future”.

The research team included Dr. Anirban Basu, Sriparna Mukherjee, Nabonita Sengupta, Irshad Akbar, Noopur Singh (National Brain Research Centre, Manesar); Amol Ratnakar Suryawanshi (Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar); Ankur Chaudhuri and Sibani Chakraborty (West Bengal State University); and Arindam Bhattacharyya (University of Calcutta). The study has been published in journal Scientific Reports. The research was funded by Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

tags


3 amazing art apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

Zika Vaccine

New vaccine shows promise against Zika virus in mice, clinical trials awaited

Aug 08, 2018

Zika virus

Exposure to Zika virus before birth could cause health issues in babies: Report

Aug 08, 2018

Hepatitis C

Patients accept kidneys infected with hepatitis C but stay uninfected themselves

Aug 07, 2018

NewsTracker

Water levels in Kerala reservoirs recede and rains slow down: Diseases emerge as new threat in the state

Aug 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Gorakhpur hospital tragedy, a year on: Reports from inside Uttar Pradesh's healthcare system

Aug 11, 2018

NewsTracker

Gorakhpur hospital tragedy, a year on: The gaping holes in UP's healthcare infrastructure

Aug 12, 2018

science

Aditya-L1

All about the Aditya-L1: ISRO's upcoming satellite to unveil secrets of the Sun

Aug 16, 2018

Gaganyan

Sending Indians to space isn’t a new idea, but Modi has now fast-tracked the project

Aug 16, 2018

3D Bioprinting

Scientists create 3D printed placenta-on-a-chip to study nutrient transfer

Aug 16, 2018

Climate change

Ocean heatwaves to multiply five-fold at current rates of climate change: Study

Aug 16, 2018