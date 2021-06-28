FP Trending

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William has shared details on the first edition of the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. The big inaugural event will take place at London's iconic Alexandra Palace on 17 October, and at other well-known landmarks across the UK capital. Before awarding the first five winners of the Earthshot Prize, the much-awaited ceremony will celebrate the work of the global finalists. The ceremony will celebrate individuals or organisations who are trying to "solve the world's greatest environmental challenges".

The winning results or reports will have a great impact on the biggest environmental challenges. Each prize winner will receive a million pounds to grow and develop their solutions for better outcomes.

Sharing more details on the event, Prince William said “By hosting the COP26 conference in Glasgow just weeks after our inaugural awards, the UK is helping lead the world in tackling climate change. London is a fantastic location to showcase this leadership, spotlight the finalists and award our very first Earthshot Prize winners”.

Prince William announced the event in a new short video, in which he’s seen in front of the Alexandra Palace's Rose Window, followed by the camera panning across to the London skyline. Watch the video below:

Providing some insight into the ceremony, the Duke of Cambridge said the global affair is being organised to celebrate inspiring leaders and their innovations for solving environmental challenges.

The ceremony, inspired by President Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot,’ will be broadcast in the UK on BBC One as well as globally. During this event, viewers will get to know the individuals and teams who are contributing to repair the planet in order to improve every individual’s life.

The main objective of the Earthshot Prize Awards is to maximise solutions that can help restore and protect the Earth over the next decade. So, from 2021 until 2030, this ceremony will find solutions to five ‘Earthshot’ goals, which include 'Protect and restore nature', 'Clean our air', 'Revive our oceans', 'Build a waste-free world' and 'Fix our climate'.