Monday, September 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 03 September, 2018 11:07 IST

Pope Francis urges clean up of oceans littered by 'fields of floating plastic'

The pope also said that access "to safe drinkable water is a basic and universal human right".

Pope Francis on Saturday issued a call to clear up oceans threatened by plastic waste and underscored the need to provide drinking water to all as a basic right.

"We cannot allow our seas and oceans to be littered by endless fields of floating plastic," the pontiff said in a message on the fourth World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation.

Pope Francis waves as he leaves at the end of a Jubilee mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican in 2016. Reuters

Pope Francis waves as he leaves at the end of a Jubilee mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican in 2016. Reuters

"Sadly, all too many efforts fail due to the lack of effective regulation and means of control, particularly with regard to the protection of marine areas beyond national confines."

The pope also said that access "to safe drinkable water is a basic and universal human right" and deplored that for many it was "difficult if not impossible".

"Our world owes a great social debt towards the poor who lack access to drinking water, because they are denied the right to a life consistent with their inalienable dignity," he said.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Contact lenses

Flushed contact lenses add greatly to microplastic pollution in oceans: Researchers

Aug 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Pope Francis says Church's failure to address sexual abuse by clergy is a source of 'pain and shame'

Aug 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Pope Francis knew about disgraced US cardinal Theodore McCarrick's sex abuse behaviour in 2013, claims ex-Vatican diplomat in letter

Aug 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Ireland church-sex-abuse scandal: Pope Francis 'begs for God's forgiveness'; victims protest on streets of Dublin

Aug 27, 2018

Algae blooms

Scientists seek new methods to control Florida's growing toxic algae blooms

Aug 20, 2018

Dolphin

Unfit for porpoise: Frisky dolphin Zafar forces beach ban in France's Landevennec

Aug 28, 2018

science

Neolithic era

Archaeologists discover remains of Neolithic-era village in Egypt's Nile Delta

Sep 03, 2018

NASA

NASA throws open public challenge to help astronauts endure Martian climate

Sep 03, 2018

Plastic

Pope Francis urges clean up of oceans littered by 'fields of floating plastic'

Sep 03, 2018

Climate change

Bangkok prepares to host climate-change talks amid fears around rising water levels

Sep 03, 2018