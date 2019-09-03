Tuesday, September 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Pope Francis encourages people to chose simple lifestyles to stop climate change

The pontiff slammed pollution, use of fossil fuels, intensive agriculture and razing forests to the ground.


Agence France-PresseSep 03, 2019 15:52:15 IST

Pope Francis called Sunday on individuals across the world to make changes to their daily habits to stop climate change in its tracks, and to put pressure on their leaders "before it's too late".

"We have created a climate emergency, which seriously threatens nature and life, including our own," he said in a message to mark this year's World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation.

"This is the time to reflect on our lifestyles and how our daily choices in terms of food, consumption, travel, use of water, energy and many other material goods are often reckless and harmful," the Argentine pontiff wrote.

Pope Francis encourages people to chose simple lifestyles to stop climate change

Pope Francis calls for all people to save the planet.

Francis, a long-time environmental campaigner, said his plea went out to "every member of the human family".

"Let us choose to change, to take on simpler and more respectful lifestyles!"

The pontiff slammed constant pollution, the incessant use of fossil fuels, intensive agricultural use and the practice of razing forests to the ground which were raising global temperatures to dangerous levels.

The increasing intensity and frequency of extreme weather events and soil desertification were putting the world's most vulnerable peoples to the test, and fuelling mass migration as desperate families seek safe havens elsewhere.

The melting of glaciers, water scarcity, neglect of reservoirs and the considerable presence of plastics and microplastics in the oceans were equally worrying and confirmed the urgent need for action that can no longer be postponed, he said.

Francis praised young climate activists who have been upping pressure on institutions and saying they deserved action rather than "commitments made and neglected for partisan interests and convenience".

Plastic takes a long time to decompose,

Plastic takes a long time to decompose,

"Our prayers and appeals are aimed above all at raising the awareness of political and civil leaders," he said.

The 82-year-old said all eyes would be on the UN Climate Action Summit on 23 September in New York.

He called on governments to show "the political will to drastically speed up measures to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible and to limit the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius" in line with the Paris Agreement.

"May God... give us the courage to do good without waiting for others to begin, without waiting for it to be too late".

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

NewsTracker

India has long way to go on meeting climate goals, Narendra Modi's target 'unrealistic', say environmental experts

Aug 26, 2019
India has long way to go on meeting climate goals, Narendra Modi's target 'unrealistic', say environmental experts
Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer becomes first Hindi film set to go plastic-free

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer becomes first Hindi film set to go plastic-free

Sep 02, 2019
Brick by brick: Kilns add to Jammu and Kashmir’s air and land pollution woes

Environment

Brick by brick: Kilns add to Jammu and Kashmir’s air and land pollution woes

Aug 27, 2019
Amazon Fires: Latest developments on the burning Amazon rainforest region

Amazon Fires

Amazon Fires: Latest developments on the burning Amazon rainforest region

Aug 28, 2019
PepsiCo to start distribution of Aquafina water in aluminum cans from 2020

pepsico

PepsiCo to start distribution of Aquafina water in aluminum cans from 2020

Aug 27, 2019
Indian Railways to ban single-use plastics from 2 October: How IRCTC has tackled this problem so far

NewsTracker

Indian Railways to ban single-use plastics from 2 October: How IRCTC has tackled this problem so far

Aug 21, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019