Monday, June 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Insulation provided by a polar bear's skin, fat and fur can be replicated by the synthetic material.

Press Trust of IndiaJun 10, 2019 18:48:43 IST

Scientists have developed an insulator that mimics the structure of individual polar bear hairs and may have many real-world applications in the architecture and aerospace sectors.

For polar bears, the insulation provided by their fat, skin, and fur is a matter of survival in the frigid Arctic.  For engineers, polar bear hair is a dream template for synthetic materials that might lock in heat just as well as the natural version.

"Polar bear hair has been evolutionarily optimised to help prevent heat loss in cold and humid conditions, which makes it an excellent model for a synthetic heat insulator," said Shu-Hong Yu, a professor at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC). "By making tube aerogel out of carbon tubes, we can design an analogous elastic and lightweight material that traps heat without degrading noticeably over its lifetime," said Yu.

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar Bears (Cubs), Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska. Image credit: Wikimedia commons.

Unlike the hairs of humans or other mammals, polar bear hairs are hollow. Zoomed in under a microscope, each one has a long, cylindrical core punched straight through its center.  The shapes and spacing of these cavities have long been known to be responsible for their distinctive white coats. However, they also are the source of remarkable heat-holding capacity, water resistance, and stretchiness, all desirable properties to imitate in a thermal insulator. "The hollow centers limit the movement of heat and also make the individual hairs lightweight, which is one of the most outstanding advantages in materials science," said Jian-Wei Liu, an associate professor at USTC.

To emulate this structure and scale it to a practical size, the research team manufactured millions of hollowed-out carbon tubes, each equivalent to a single strand of hair, and wound them into a spaghetti-like aerogel block. Compared to other aerogels and insulation components, they found that the polar-bear-inspired hollow-tube design was lighter in weight and more resistant to heat flow.

It was also hardly affected by water — a handy feature both for keeping polar bears warm while swimming and for maintaining insulation performance in humid conditions.

As a bonus, the new material was extraordinarily stretchy, even more so than the hairs themselves, further boosting its engineering applicability. Scaling up the manufacturing process to build insulators on the metre scale rather than the centimeter one will be the next challenge for the researchers as they aim for relevant industrial uses.

"While our carbon-tube material cannot easily be mass produced at the moment, we expect to overcome these size limitations as we work toward extreme aerospace applications," said Yu.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community
Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Jun 06, 2019
Study show some women more likely to develop cervical cancer, help in early detection

Cervical Cancer

Study show some women more likely to develop cervical cancer, help in early detection

Jun 04, 2019
FDA approves $2.1 million Novartis' 'Zolgensma', makes it the costliest drug ever

Zolgensma

FDA approves $2.1 million Novartis' 'Zolgensma', makes it the costliest drug ever

May 27, 2019
CERN travelling science exhibit comes to India: Here's when and where you can catch it

Science Exhibition

CERN travelling science exhibit comes to India: Here's when and where you can catch it

May 27, 2019
Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Lunar Flashes

Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Jun 03, 2019

science

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019
World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

Jun 08, 2019
Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019