Bear Grylls had made an announcement on 29 July (Sunday) that he would be venturing into the wild with one of the "world's most powerful leaders." On Monday, Grylls revealed that an upcoming episode of Man vs Wild will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wrote that they would be taking a trip around the Indian wilderness to spread awareness about "animal conversation and environmental change."

Here's the announcement.

Biggest announcement of the year coming tomorrow morning... we get to take one of the world’s most powerful leaders into the wild... — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 28, 2019

A brief teaser video accompanying Grylls' tweet shows Modi welcoming the British adventurer-TV host to the country. The clip is interspersed with shots of animals in their natural habitats as the two walk through a tall grassy patch, examining an animal's dry feces and crossing a river in a makeshift boat. Grylls is also shown teaching Modi how to make a weapon from scratch. He can be heard telling the PM, "You're the most important man in India. My job is to keep you alive."

The episode was filmed in Jim Corbett National Park, a popular forested wildlife sanctuary in Uttarakhand. The attempt with the episode was to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and environmental change in India. In a statement, PM Modi said, "For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature, I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it."

Here's the video shared by Grylls via Twitter.

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscoverypic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

Grylls had previously done a similar episode with former US President Barack Obama for his show Running Wild in 2015. In order to promote action against climate change, the duo trekked through Alaska, according to IMDb. Obama drank catkins tea made with glacial water and ate wild salmon with Grylls. They also discussed Obama's relationship with his family and his official duties as president.

For those wondering, Man Vs Wild is a British adventure show that takes the audience along on a crazy journey through the wilderness along with the show’s host Bear Grylls. He shows you different ways to survive and navigate the tough outdoors.

The Man vs Wild episode with Grylls and Modi will premiere on 12 August on Discovery Channel India.

