Wednesday, January 30, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Playing video games as a team can boost productivity in the office, research finds

Team video gaming could truly be a viable, maybe even optimal, alternative for team building.

Press Trust of India Jan 30, 2019 18:14:19 IST

Playing video games with coworkers can boost teamwork and performance at the office, scientists say.

Researchers from Brigham Young University in the US found newly-formed work teams experienced a 20 percent increase in productivity on subsequent tasks after playing video games together for just 45 minutes.

The study, published in AIS Transactions on Human-Computer Interaction, adds to a growing body of literature finding positive outcomes of team video gaming.

"To see that big of a jump — especially for the amount of time they played was a little shocking," said Greg Anderson, an associate professor at BYU.

"Companies are spending thousands and thousands of dollars on team-building activities, and I'm thinking, go buy an Xbox," said Anderson.

For the study, researchers recruited 352 individuals and randomly organised them into 80 teams, making sure no participants with pre-existing relationships were on the same team.

For their initial experimental task, each team played in a geocaching competition called Findamine, an exercise which gives players short, text-based clues to find landmarks. Participants were incentivised with cash rewards for winning the competition.

Team of gamers at work or a team of workers at play?

Team of gamers at work or a team of workers at play?

Following their first round of Findamine, teams were randomly assigned to one of three conditions before being sent out to geocache again: team video gaming, quiet homework time or a "goal training" discussion on improving their geocaching results.

Each of these conditions lasted 45 minutes and those in the video gaming treatment chose to play either Rock Band or Halo 4 — games selected because they are both familiar and require coordinated efforts among players.

The researchers found that while the goal-training teams reported a higher increase in team cohesion than the video-gaming teams, the video gamers increased actual performance on their second round of Findamine significantly, raising average scores from 435 to 520.

"Team video gaming may truly be a viable — and perhaps even optimal — alternative for team building," said Mark Keith, associate professor at BYU.

Researchers also said it does not matter if people are avid video gamers to see the positive effects of gaming together; they observed video game novices established communications norms — and built working relationships — even quicker with new teammates so as to learn the nuances of the game.

However, researchers also found that if team members are already familiar with each other, then competitive video gaming may possibly reinforce biases and negative relationships developed from previous experiences.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

Gene-editing

Chinese scientist behind gene-edited baby study gets fired for illegal actions

Jan 22, 2019

ISRO

ISRO to train 45 nations in building nanosatellites in a space diplomacy mission

Jan 22, 2019

Climate Change

60 percent of coffee varieties under threat of extinction from climate change

Jan 17, 2019

Conservation

Bolivian aquatic frogs Romeo, Juliet set up on a blind date to save their species

Jan 16, 2019

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

science

Gaming at Work

Playing video games as a team can boost productivity in the office, research finds

Jan 30, 2019

Genetics

Whether you're a morning lark or a night owl depending on your genes, study finds

Jan 30, 2019

Chemistry

UNESCO marks 150 years of chemistry’s periodic table with a year of celebration

Jan 30, 2019

Space Hotel

Luxury space hotel Aurora Station could open its doors to guests as early as 2021

Jan 30, 2019