Thursday, June 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

'Place of coal', one of the worst air-polluted towns in the world, says Greenpeace

Electricity production in South Africa consists of two percent from green energy and 86 percent form coal.

Agence France-PresseJun 27, 2019 18:39:11 IST

Tumelo has again lost several days at school because of sickness. "My eyes are burning. Sometimes I can't breathe," she coughs. "The doc said there is nothing we can do," says her mother Nono Ledwaba. "We need to take her out of eMalahleni. When she goes to her grandma in Mafikeng, the symptoms disappear."

The 14-year-old lives in house number 3094 of eMpumelelweni township in eMalahleni, part of the Highveld region turned over to mines and power plants that, according to activists, are killing local people.

Her neighbour in 3095, Lifa Pelican, has similar symptoms, which badly set back his schooling. At 25, he never moves without his inhaler, even inside his chilly home with rough-hewn walls. "If I don't have it with me, sometimes I can't breathe. Sometimes I feel I am going to die," he says. "These mines get a lot of money and we suffer. There's solar power. We don't need to use these coal plants."

Place of coal, one of the worst air-polluted towns in the world, says Greenpeace

Representational image. Image credit: AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

Green energy such as solar and wind power account for less than two percent of electricity production in South Africa, while coal still provides 86 percent. Lifa's breathing troubles began after he moved to eMalahleni, at the mercy of gritty coal dust and thick whitish smoke of electricity power stations burning fuel day and night. Relief comes when he visits his father in Nelspruit, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) away, trips that feel like a new lease on life. "I don't use the inhaler."

Tumelo's own troubles began when the family moved to eMalahleni in 2007, when she was a toddler. The trips to Mafikeng are literally a breath of fresh air — her grandmother's home is 400 kms from the mines. "The only solution is to close down the plants, but will this happen?" Ledwaba asks.

eMalahleni, which means "the place of coal", is among the worst places in the world for pollution by nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide, according to Greenpeace.

Deadly pollution levels

South Africa, like many developing countries, has placed a heavy bet on coal for its development — a fuel that is plentiful, cheap and locally-sourced. But campaign groups say health and climate costs are high.

Two environmental non-governmental organisations, groundWork and Vukani, say they have identified the top culprits. They include 12 coal-burning power stations run by state-owned Eskom along with a plant for liquefying coal and an oil refinery. Pollution from these sites was responsible for between 305 and 650 premature deaths in 2016, say the two NGOs. They have initiated a suit against the government for "violation of the constitutional right to clean air" — a legal first in South Africa, the leading industrial power on the continent.

The NGOs contend that the government has failed to reduce deadly pollution levels in the area, just an hour and a half's drive from Johannesburg. "It has evolved into a public health crisis," says Tim Lloyd, lawyer for groundWork and Vukani. "The cost of the air pollution to our economy each year is around 35 billion rand (1.8 billion euros, $2 billion)."

 

Representational image. Image credit: Pxhere

Representational image. Image credit: Pxhere

In response to the accusations, an environment ministry spokesman told AFP that SO2 (sulphur dioxide) emissions have "shown improvements across all the five monitoring stations" in the worst-affected region of the Highveld.

Criticism by environmental groups "fails to recognise these improvements', the ministry stated, declining to give further details about the data. "The reality is that the desired improvements will not happen over a short period of time," it said. Eskom admitted the area's pollution problem "requires urgent attention", adding that domestic coal burning, traffic and mining dust were also to blame.

The life of my kids

"When people from other provinces come, they start getting sick with respiratory issues," says Alexis Mashifane, a doctor with a busy practice in Middelberg, 30 km from eMalahleni. "When they leave this area, some of them get better."

But many have no choice, saying they are stuck in the toxic region for economic reasons. "I wish to move away because this place is not right," says Mbali Mathebula, a single mother who is raising a small daughter and a baby girl, both suffering from asthma. "I don't have money to buy a house".

In Mathebula's home at the foot of the Schonland coal mine, five-year-old Princess plays with the useless mask given to her mother at the hospital. Mathebula, a supermarket employee, could not afford a 70-euro ($80) oxygen machine to attach to the mask. If a child has an asthma attack in the night, Mathebula says she has to wait until the morning and then go to the hospital. "Sometimes I don't have money to go there. I must borrow."

Her neighbour Cebile Faith Mkhwanazi has to cope with her three-year-old daughter's asthma attacks. "I'm thinking of taking them to my mother," she adds, broken-hearted. "So that they stay there forever for their health."

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Why do South Africa play so far below themselves? Because that's just what they do

Jun 20, 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Why do South Africa play so far below themselves? Because that's just what they do
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Kagiso Rabada saga hard evidence that IPL is brightest part of cricket's future

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Kagiso Rabada saga hard evidence that IPL is brightest part of cricket's future

Jun 25, 2019
New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former Proteas spinner Paul Adams questions Kane Williamson's 'integrity'

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former Proteas spinner Paul Adams questions Kane Williamson's 'integrity'

Jun 20, 2019
Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Skipper Faf du Plessis terms loss 'borderline embarrassing' as Proteas exit tournament

ICC Cricket World Cup

Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Skipper Faf du Plessis terms loss 'borderline embarrassing' as Proteas exit tournament

Jun 24, 2019
Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Difficult to watch,' Twitter reacts as Proteas are consigned to early exit

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Difficult to watch,' Twitter reacts as Proteas are consigned to early exit

Jun 23, 2019
With South Asia home to world's most polluted cities, is toxic smog the new normal for its populace?

With South Asia home to world's most polluted cities, is toxic smog the new normal for its populace?

Jun 15, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019