Friday, October 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Reuters 19 October, 2018 10:46 IST

Piranha-like fish fossil tells a toothy tale of cannibalism during in Jurassic seas

The fossil shows the evolution of bony fish back then — a completely new way of life: Researcher.

Scientists said on Thursday they have unearthed in southern Germany the fossil of a fish that, with its mouth full of razor-sharp teeth, strongly resembled today’s piranhas, the stars of more than their fair share of Hollywood horror films.

But this one lived during the Jurassic Period 152 million years ago.

Named Piranhamesodon pinnatomus, it is the earliest known example of a bony fish — as opposed to cartilaginous fish like sharks — able to slice flesh rather than simply swallowing prey, enabling it to attack victims larger than itself as piranhas can.

Piranhamesodon, about three and a half inches (9 cm) long, lived in the sponge and coral reefs of the Solnhofen archipelago, a shallow tropical sea in what is now Bavaria.

A new piranha-like fish from Jurassic seas with sharp, pointed teeth that probably fed on the fins of other fishes is seen in this artist's reconstruction of a fossil which was discovered in southern Germany_Reuters

The piranha-like fish from Jurassic seas with sharp, pointed teeth probably fed on the fins of other fishes, and was discovered in southern Germany recently. Reuters

Piranhas are freshwater fish that inhabit rivers and lakes in South America.

Piranhamesodon was small, but its mouth was worthy of a scary movie.

It boasted long, pointed, dagger-like teeth along the outer edge of its upper jaw and at the front of its lower jaw. It also had triangular teeth with serrated cutting edges on the side of its lower jaw.

“We were stunned that this fish had teeth which are capable of slicing flesh. It comes from a group of fishes, the pycnodontids, that are famous for their crushing teeth,” said paleontologist Martina Kölbl-Ebert of the Jura-Museum Eichstätt in Germany, who led the research published in the journal Current Biology.

“It is like finding a sheep with a snarl like a wolf,” Kölbl-Ebert added.

The fossil came from the same Bavarian limestone deposits as Archaeopteryx, the earliest-known bird.

The fish fossil had sharp, pointed teeth that indicate it probably fed on the fins of other fish. Reuters

The fish fossil had sharp, pointed teeth that indicate it probably fed on the fins of other fish. Reuters

“From the same quarry, we also have a number of other fish which may have been the victims of Piranhamesodon. They show injuries to their fins and fin bases, some freshly wounded before they died and got fossilized, whereas others show completely healed injuries with regeneration of the fin,” Kölbl-Ebert said.

While it shares traits with piranhas, Piranhamesodon was neither their long-ago ancestor nor related to them at all. The oldest-known piranhas lived around 15 million years ago.

Piranhamesodon is an example of a phenomenon called convergent evolution in which organisms independently acquire similar characteristics as a result of adapting to similar ecological niches or environments.

“The new fish is a most interesting example of convergent evolution, evolving - for bony fish then — a completely new way of life,” Kölbl-Ebert said

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

also see

Aquaculture

Egyptians may have practised fish-farming as early as 3,500 years ago: Study

Oct 17, 2018

IISF highlights

IISF 2018: Highlights from day two at the 4th India Science Festival in Lucknow

Oct 07, 2018

Space Station

Russia refuses to fly Soyuz till probe ends, complicates return of ISS crew onboard

Oct 13, 2018

Tesla Inc CEO

James Murdoch in line to replace Elon Musk as Tesla CEO, FT Report claims

Oct 11, 2018

Tuberculosis

How Idukki in Kerala is leading by example in the fight against TB, and winning

Oct 09, 2018

Wind Energy

Wind power could cause more harm than previously thought for rising temperatures

Oct 09, 2018

science

Fish Fossils

Piranha-like fish fossil tells a toothy tale of cannibalism during in Jurassic seas

Oct 19, 2018

Genetic Data

Genetic data needs better encryption, and cryptography offers a solution

Oct 19, 2018

Exploring Venus

NASA is hoping to build inflatable cities for the exploration of Venus

Oct 18, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

How far are we from nuclear fusion as a commercially-viable energy source?

Oct 18, 2018