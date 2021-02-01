Monday, February 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca, Bharat Biotech, other COVID-19 vaccines in use or getting close

The shots were all tested differently, and some were allowed to go into use even before they were rigorously tested.


The Associated PressFeb 01, 2021 15:25:05 IST

While a few have already hit the market, there are still dozens of coronavirus vaccines in development around the globe. Some use tried-and-true technologies, other use novel approaches. The shots were all tested differently, and some were allowed to go into use even before they were rigorously tested. How well they work varies, with preliminary study results ranging from 50% effective to over 90%. So far, regulators in different countries have allowed use of about a half dozen, mostly under emergency use provisions. A few more are getting close. The ones available now all require two doses, given weeks apart.

Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca, Bharat Biotech, other COVID-19 vaccines in use or getting close

Among those furthest along:

Pfizer: Developed with BioNTech; authorized by the U.S., U.K, European Union, the World Health Organization and elsewhere.

Moderna: Developed with the U.S. National Institutes of Health; authorized by the U.S., U.K., European Union, the World Health Organization and elsewhere.

AstraZeneca: Developed with Oxford University; authorized by more than 40 countries, including Britain, India, Argentina, Mexico and the European Union.

Sputnik V: Developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute; authorized in Russia and about 10 other countries.

Sinopharm: Authorized in China and several countries including Hungary, Serbia, and Morocco.

Sinovac: Authorized in China as well as Turkey, Brazil and Indonesia.

Bharat Biotech: Authorized in India.

Johnson & Johnson: In development; one dose; expected to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization soon.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Irked by slow EU rollout, Hungary approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus

Jan 21, 2021
Irked by slow EU rollout, Hungary approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus
Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

Feb 01, 2021
China wanted to show off its COVID-19 vaccines to the world, but the move is backfiring

ConnectTheDots

China wanted to show off its COVID-19 vaccines to the world, but the move is backfiring

Jan 26, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine effective in elderly says AstraZeneca after German govt doubts efficacy

covid-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine effective in elderly says AstraZeneca after German govt doubts efficacy

Jan 26, 2021
Myths around Covid-19 vaccination: Vaccines that pass all mandatory checks, trials are safe for everyone

Covid-19 vaccination

Myths around Covid-19 vaccination: Vaccines that pass all mandatory checks, trials are safe for everyone

Jan 26, 2021
Bharat Biotech receives order for additional 45 lakh vaccine doses of Covaxin from govt

NewsTracker

Bharat Biotech receives order for additional 45 lakh vaccine doses of Covaxin from govt

Jan 19, 2021

science

Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

Feb 01, 2021
Vaccine rollout gives UK rare win in battling COVID-19 despite delays, mixed messages

Vaccine Rollout

Vaccine rollout gives UK rare win in battling COVID-19 despite delays, mixed messages

Feb 01, 2021
Maine-based bluShift aerospace successfully launches prototype rocket in test flight

Rocket Launch

Maine-based bluShift aerospace successfully launches prototype rocket in test flight

Feb 01, 2021
Myths of COVID-19 vaccination: I don't need the vaccine if I stay home, physical distance, wear a mask in public

COVID-19 Vaccination

Myths of COVID-19 vaccination: I don't need the vaccine if I stay home, physical distance, wear a mask in public

Jan 29, 2021