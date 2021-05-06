Thursday, May 06, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine offers over 95 percent protection against COVID-19, says largest real-world study

The global use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is limited by supply issues, high costs, and ultra-cold chain storage requirements.


Agence France-PresseMay 06, 2021 11:00:46 IST

The largest real-world study yet of the Pfizer/BioNTec vaccine on Thursday confirmed that the jab provided more than 95 percent protection against Covid-19, but found that the level dropped significantly when people received just one of the two prescribed doses. The authors of the research from Israel's national vaccination campaign said it showed real-world proof that the pandemic could be ended by rapid, global vaccination programmes. An analysis of public health data from Israel - one of the countries with the highest proportion of fully vaccinated adults - showed the vaccine was extremely effective in protecting even elderly individuals at a time when the more infectious English variant was dominant, according to the results published in the Lancet medical journal.

a syringe is loaded with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada. On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, Canada’s health regulator authorized the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

After 14 days, that protection increased to 96.5 percent and 98 percent, respectively. But the protection was considerably lower when people received just a single vaccine dose. Image credit: Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP

By the start of April, nearly five million people in Israel had received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, more than 70 percent of the population.

The study found that two doses conveyed 95.3 percent protection against infection and 96.7 protection against death seven days after the second dose.

After 14 days, that protection increased to 96.5 percent and 98 percent, respectively.

But the protection was considerably lower when people received just a single vaccine dose.

Between seven and 14 days after the first dose, protection against infection was found to be 57.7 percent, and protection against death 77 percent.

The authors said that one dose may provide a shorter window of protection, especially in an environment where new viral variants emerge.

"Importantly, the study shows that two doses of the vaccine significantly increase levels of immunity and protection," said Jonathan Ball, professor of Molecular Virology at the University of Nottingham, who was not involved in the research. "This is why it is important that people get both doses."

During the analysis period, there were 232,268 confirmed Covid-19 infections, and nearly 95 percent of samples tested were found to be the English B117 variant. There were 4,481 severe infections and 1,113 deaths.

The team behind the research said that they were not able to study the effect of the South African variant, which has also been identified in Israel.

Before Thursday, the largest real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTec vaccine, also in Israel, was nearly five times smaller, involving 1.2 million people.

Writing in a comment article, Eyal Lesham of the Chaim Sheba Medical Centre and Annelies Wilder-Smith of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the study findings "suggest that high vaccine coverage rates could offer a way out of the pandemic".

"Regrettably, rapid population-level coverage cannot be easily replicated in many other countries," said the pair, who were not involved in the Lancet study. "The global use of (Pfizer/BioNTech) vaccine is limited by supply issues, high costs, and ultra-cold chain storage requirements."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Discussions on with Indian govt for expedited approval of COVID-19 vaccine, says Pfizer

May 03, 2021
Discussions on with Indian govt for expedited approval of COVID-19 vaccine, says Pfizer
Pfizer/BioNTech seeks EU's approval to vaccinate children between ages 12-15 years

covid-19

Pfizer/BioNTech seeks EU's approval to vaccinate children between ages 12-15 years

May 03, 2021
Centre should follow global example and make COVID vaccine free for all, says economist Ramakumar

Centre should follow global example and make COVID vaccine free for all, says economist Ramakumar

Apr 26, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine trackers: Try these bots to locate inoculation centres, book vaccine appointment

COVID-19 vaccination

COVID-19 vaccine trackers: Try these bots to locate inoculation centres, book vaccine appointment

May 06, 2021
Joe Biden sets new COVID-19 vaccination goal, aims to inoculate 70% of US adults by 4 July

NewsTracker

Joe Biden sets new COVID-19 vaccination goal, aims to inoculate 70% of US adults by 4 July

May 05, 2021
Coronavirus Updates: Kerala govt imposes weekend restrictions, only 'emergency travel' allowed

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Updates: Kerala govt imposes weekend restrictions, only 'emergency travel' allowed

Apr 24, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021