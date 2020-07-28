Tuesday, July 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Perseid meteor shower 2020: Interesting facts, tips to spot the year's best meteor shower this August

Following the faint Delta Aquariids meteor shower in July come the Perseids, which is arguably the best and brightest meteor shower throughout the year.


FP TrendingJul 28, 2020 13:56:50 IST

Every year when the Earth is making its way around the sun, the planet's movement along its orbit causes it to cross paths with the orbit of a stream of asteroid rubble, or comets. When the orbits intersect, people all over the world are treated to a brilliant, natural firework display in the sky in the form of meteor showers.

One of the most prominent meteor showers is the Perseid meteor shower that takes place annually in between 17 July and 24 August. It usually peaks between 9-13 August. This year, the Perseids are expected to peak between 12-13 August.

How meteor showers occur

NASA states that as a comet's path brings it closer to the Sun, some of its icy surface "boils off", releasing a lot of debris, water and gas out into space. Earth comes in contact with this debris every year as it makes its revolution around the Sun.

These meteoroids or space rocks, which are a lot smaller than asteroids, strike the Earth's atmosphere and disintegrate in a fiery phenomenon that is commonly called a shooting star.

When numerous meteoroids fall toward Earth at the same time, it is termed as a meteor shower.

Perseid meteor shower 2020: Interesting facts, tips to spot the years best meteor shower this August

Perseid Meteors over Mount Shasta in 2016. Image Credit: NASA/Brad Goldpaint

The Perseid meteor shower

Following the faint meteor shower of July in the form of Delta Aquariids, come the Perseids – arguably the best and brightest meteor shower throughout the year.

The "pieces of space debris" that come in close contact with Earth's atmosphere and create the Perseids were actually part of the Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. This large comet takes about 133 years to revolve around the Sun and it visited the inner solar system last in 1992.

A comet from the Perseid Meteor Shower in 2015. Image credit: Stojan Stojanovski/Kristijan Gjoreski/Igor Nastoski/Ohrid Astronomy Association

A comet from the Perseid Meteor Shower in 2015. Image credit: Stojan Stojanovski/Kristijan Gjoreski/Igor Nastoski/Ohrid Astronomy Association

Why the Perseids are so clearly visible

Perseids occur during peak summer night-time, when clear skies are available for better viewing. They are also one of the most "plentiful showers" (with 50 to 100 meteors seen per hour) which increases the chances for sky gazers to catch them, over more than one potential night of meteor gazing.

Another reason behind the Perseids being brighter than other meteors is their fireballs – exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to be seen over a very wide area. These meteors originate from "cometary material" and are basically huge explosions that emit light and colour.

How to watch the Perseid meteors

Ideally, the Perseids are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere during the hours just before dawn. But sometimes, people can catch it as early as 10 pm. NASA also suggests staying up late, or waking up in pre-dawn hours on the nights of 11-13 August.

The meteors will be less visible within city limits, due to higher artificial light pollution. So a safe spot in the outskirts, where there isn't much pollution and few or no buildings to block your view is ideal.

No telescopes or binoculars are needed to observe a meteor shower. Just lie on your back for around thirty minutes to let your eyes adjust to the dark, and enjoy the fireworks!

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Meteor Shower

Perseid Meteor Shower 2020: Here's when to catch the meteor shower at its peak this August

Jul 14, 2020
Perseid Meteor Shower 2020: Here's when to catch the meteor shower at its peak this August
SpaceX's Starlink satellite fleet photobombs rare sightings of Neowise comet by astronomers

Starlink

SpaceX's Starlink satellite fleet photobombs rare sightings of Neowise comet by astronomers

Jul 27, 2020
Carbon levels in Comet Atlas could help astronomers detect the age of other comets

comet atlas

Carbon levels in Comet Atlas could help astronomers detect the age of other comets

Jul 15, 2020
Rare Neowise comet will be visible in north-western India from today: Here’s how and where you can watch it

Comet Neowise

Rare Neowise comet will be visible in north-western India from today: Here’s how and where you can watch it

Jul 14, 2020
Asteroid 2020 ND expected to pass Earth at dizzying speed of 48,000 kmph at 8.43 pm IST

Asteroid Alert

Asteroid 2020 ND expected to pass Earth at dizzying speed of 48,000 kmph at 8.43 pm IST

Jul 24, 2020
Captivating image of NEOWISE comet as seen by NASA's Parker Solar Probe released

NEOWISE Comet

Captivating image of NEOWISE comet as seen by NASA's Parker Solar Probe released

Jul 14, 2020

science

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020
Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Cyberthreat

Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Jul 27, 2020
'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Environment

'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Jul 27, 2020
Asteroid 2020 ND expected to pass Earth at dizzying speed of 48,000 kmph at 8.43 pm IST

Asteroid Alert

Asteroid 2020 ND expected to pass Earth at dizzying speed of 48,000 kmph at 8.43 pm IST

Jul 24, 2020