Tuesday, July 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Perseid Meteor Shower 2020: Here's when to catch the meteor shower at its peak this August

Taking place every year between 17 July and 24 August, the Perseids reach their peak before mid-August this year.


FP TrendingJul 14, 2020 09:31:26 IST

Meteor showers have always fascinated humans. There are several types of meteor showers like Eta Aquarid, Lyrid, Perseids and Geminids among others that take place in different seasons.

The meteor shower that usually occurs between July and August is Perseids. According to Bristol Post, it takes place every year between 17 July and 24 August and reaches its peak around 9 to 13 August.

The Perseids are named after the constellation Perseus and made up of tiny space debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle.

Astronomers and stargazers eagerly wait for this meteor show as they get to see 60 to 100 meteors in an hour from a dark place.

"The Perseids are a very good meteor shower with good rates in bright meteors, and it occurs on August evenings when the temperature is more conducive to people being outdoors," Bill Cooke, the lead for NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office, told Space.com.

Perseid Meteor Shower 2020: Heres when to catch the meteor shower at its peak this August

Perseid Meteors over Mount Shasta. Image Credit: NASA/Brad Goldpaint

The best view of Perseids will be seen a couple of hours before dawn as it is an early morning shower, Cooke further said. If someone tries to see it at night then moon will not work in their favor, and it will probably reduce the rate of visible Perseid meteors.

The space news website reported that sometimes the Perseid debris field is disturbed by Jupiter, but that will not happen this year.

Few months after the Perseids, Orionid meteor shower will take place. It will peak on the night of 20 October with rates of about 10-20 meteors per hour.

As per a report in Timeanddate, in 2020, the Perseids will peak on the night between 12 and 13 August.

The Perseids are actually little bits of the Comet Swift-Tuttle, according to a CNET report. The comet flies in from the distant parts of the solar system once in every 130 years and travels around the sun before journeying back.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

meteor shower

Stunning display of the annual Perseids meteor shower through the ages — in photos

Aug 12, 2019
Stunning display of the annual Perseids meteor shower through the ages — in photos
Today's Google Doodle celebrates the ongoing Perseid meteor shower

Today's Google Doodle celebrates the ongoing Perseid meteor shower

Aug 11, 2014
Oops! India may miss viewing gorgeous Perseid meteor shower due to rains

NewsTracker

Oops! India may miss viewing gorgeous Perseid meteor shower due to rains

Aug 12, 2015
Meteor outburst: Perseid meteor shower will be brighter this year

NewsTracker

Meteor outburst: Perseid meteor shower will be brighter this year

Aug 11, 2016
Quadrantid meteors shower to take place on 4 January: Where and when to watch it

Quadrantid meteor showers

Quadrantid meteors shower to take place on 4 January: Where and when to watch it

Dec 31, 2019
Geminids Meteor Shower 2018 to put on an excellent show: How and when to watch

Geminids Meteor Shower 2018

Geminids Meteor Shower 2018 to put on an excellent show: How and when to watch

Dec 14, 2018

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020