Monday, June 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

People recalled day-old memories better after tiny electrical pulses to the brain

There was a better recollection in the group that received electric stimulation that excited their neurons.

Press Trust of IndiaJun 03, 2019 10:29:48 IST

Forgotten memories can be retrieved by stimulating a specific brain region using electrical currents, scientists have found for the first time.

The research, published in the Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience, shows that the left rostrolateral prefrontal cortex plays a critical role in memory recall. "We found dramatically improved memory performance when we increased the excitability of this region," said Jesse Rissman, an assistant professor at the University of California, Los Angeles in the US.

The left rostrolateral prefrontal cortex is important for high-level thought, including monitoring and integrating information processed in other areas of the brain, Rissman said.  This area is located behind the left side of the forehead, between the eyebrow and the hairline. "We think this brain area is particularly important in accessing knowledge that you formed in the past and in making decisions about it," said Rissman.

The psychologists conducted experiments with three groups of people whose average age was 20. Each group contained 13 women and 11 men. Participants were shown a series of 80 words on a computer screen. For each word, participants were instructed to imagine either themselves or another person interacting with the word, depending on whether the words "self" or "other" also appeared on the screen.  The following day, the participants returned to the laboratory for three tests — one of their memory, one of their reasoning ability and one of their visual perception.

People recalled day-old memories better after tiny electrical pulses to the brain

Representational image

Each participant wore a device that sent a weak electrical current through an electrode on the scalp to decrease or increase the excitability of neurons in the left rostrolateral prefrontal cortex.  Increasing their excitability makes neurons more likely to fire, which enhances the connections between neurons, Rissman said.

For the first half of the hour-long study, all participants received "sham" stimulation — meaning that the device was turned on just briefly, to give the sensation that something was happening, but then turned off so that no electrical stimulation was applied. This allowed the researchers to measure how well each participant performed the tasks under normal conditions.

For the next 30 minutes, one group of participants received an electrical current that increased their neurons' excitability, the second group received current that suppressed neuron activity and the third group received only the sham stimulation.

The researchers analysed which group had the best recall of the words they saw the previous day.

Memory scores for the group whose neurons received excitatory stimulation during the second half of the study were 15.4 percentage points higher than their scores when they received the sham stimulation.

Scores for those who received fake stimulation during both sessions increased by only 2.6 percentage points from the first to the second session — a statistically insignificant change that was likely was due to their increased familiarity with the task, researchers said.

Scores for the group whose neuron activity was temporarily suppressed increased by just five percentage points, which was not statistically significant, researchers said.

"Our previous neuroimaging studies showed the left rostrolateral prefrontal cortex is highly engaged during memory retrieval," Rissman said. "Now the fact that people do better on this memory task when we excite this region with electrical stimulation provides causal evidence that it contributes to the act of memory retrieval," he said.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile


also see

Gender Inclusive

Its high time females are included in science studies urges scientist Rebecca Shanksy

May 31, 2019
Its high time females are included in science studies urges scientist Rebecca Shanksy
Scientists have found new medicinal plants used by ethnic tribes living in Manipur

Medicinal plants

Scientists have found new medicinal plants used by ethnic tribes living in Manipur

May 21, 2019
FDA approves $2.1 million Novartis' 'Zolgensma', makes it the costliest drug ever

Zolgensma

FDA approves $2.1 million Novartis' 'Zolgensma', makes it the costliest drug ever

May 27, 2019
River water all around the world are overflowing with antibiotics: new study

Water pollution

River water all around the world are overflowing with antibiotics: new study

May 28, 2019
Babies in Shrirampur are escaping malnutrition because of how they're held during breastfeeding

Child Health

Babies in Shrirampur are escaping malnutrition because of how they're held during breastfeeding

May 24, 2019
New hormone-based breast cancer drug found to boost survival rates dramatically

Medicine

New hormone-based breast cancer drug found to boost survival rates dramatically

Jun 03, 2019

science

NASA to send equipment to the Moon starting 2020 for Artemis crewed mission in 2024

Moon Mission

NASA to send equipment to the Moon starting 2020 for Artemis crewed mission in 2024

Jun 03, 2019
The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

Vaping

The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

May 31, 2019
Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

UN-Women

Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

May 31, 2019
World No-Tobacco Day: Beating the habit is a tough, necessary step towards healthier living

No-Tobacco Day

World No-Tobacco Day: Beating the habit is a tough, necessary step towards healthier living

May 31, 2019