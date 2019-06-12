Wednesday, June 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

People from war zones more likely to suffer from mental illnesses like depression

There is a need for mental health support for people who live in long-term war zones as their numbers are significantly higher.

ReutersJun 12, 2019 17:45:59 IST

One in five people in war zones has depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, with many suffering severe forms of these mental illnesses.

The findings highlight the long-term impact of war-induced crises in countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen, the UN’s health agency said, and the numbers are significantly higher than in peacetime populations, where around one in 14 people have a mental illness. “Given the large numbers of people in need and the humanitarian imperative to reduce suffering, there is an urgent need to implement scalable mental health interventions to address this burden,” the research team said.

Mark van Ommeren, a mental health specialist at the WHO who worked on the team, said the findings “add yet more weight to the argument for immediate and sustained investment so that mental and psychosocial support is made available to all people in need living through conflict and its aftermath”.

In 2016, the number of ongoing armed conflicts reached an all-time high of 53 in 37 countries and 12 percent of the world’s people are living in an active war zone, according to United Nations figures. Since World War Two, almost 69 million people globally have been forced to flee war and violence.

People from war zones more likely to suffer from mental illnesses like depression

People from war-ravaged areas are more likely to suffer from mental health illnesses. Image credit: Wikipedia

The WHO’s conflict mental health study, published in The Lancet medical journal, was carried out by a team of researchers from the WHO, Australia’s Queensland University, and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington and Harvard University in the United States. It analysed research from 129 studies and data from 39 countries published between 1980 and August 2017.

Regions that have seen conflict in the last 10 years were included and mental illnesses were categorised as either mild, moderate or severe. Natural disasters and public health emergencies, such as Ebola, were not included.

Overall in war zones, the average prevalence was highest for mild mental health conditions, at 13 percent. Around 4 percent of people living amid armed conflict had moderate mental health illness, and for severe conditions, the prevalence was 5 percent.

The study also found that rates of depression and anxiety in conflict settings appeared to increase with age, and depression was more common among women than men. The study was funded by the WHO, the Queensland Department of Health and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

Cyclone Fani's unseen cost: Communities that suffered its ravages have taken a mental health hit

Jun 12, 2019
Cyclone Fani's unseen cost: Communities that suffered its ravages have taken a mental health hit
Shouldering scars: PTSD can manifest in mystifying ways, as this writer found

Shouldering scars: PTSD can manifest in mystifying ways, as this writer found

Jun 08, 2019
Understanding mental illness: Vulnerability is essential for the mind's well-being and a sense of community

Understanding mental illness: Vulnerability is essential for the mind's well-being and a sense of community

May 30, 2019
India's general election most 'inclusive' poll as it included those with disabilities: UN conference

NewsTracker

India's general election most 'inclusive' poll as it included those with disabilities: UN conference

Jun 12, 2019
Bibliotherapy, a Mumbai-based mental health initiative, blends book club with support group

Bibliotherapy, a Mumbai-based mental health initiative, blends book club with support group

Jun 11, 2019
Dogs feel it too: Dogs stand by their caretakers during stressful periods, research finds

Dogs

Dogs feel it too: Dogs stand by their caretakers during stressful periods, research finds

Jun 11, 2019

science

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019
World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

Jun 08, 2019