Thursday, November 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 15 November, 2018 08:28 IST

Particle accelerator to study the brain, degenerative disease inaugurated in Brazil

The accelerator will help study the brain and degenerative diseases like Parkinson's & Alzheimer's.

Brazil President Michel Temer inaugurated the opening construction phase of a particle accelerator the size of a football stadium which will be used to make advances in medicine, nutrition, archeology, electronics, energy and the environment.

The particle accelerator, called Sirius, will be used in brain study research that could provide breakthroughs in the fight against degenerative diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

It measures 518 meters in circumference and is expected to cost $477 million to build.

It has been branded the 'Maracana of research and technology' after the iconic football stadium in Rio de Janeiro that hosted the 2014 World Cup final.

"If we had never done anything in our government, but completed the project that we're inaugurating today, then we would have done a lot for the country," said Temer, a hugely unpopular leader who will hand over power to far-right president-elect Jair Bolsonaro on 1 January 2019.

"People always say Brazil is the country of the future. I would say, given this inauguration, that the future has already arrived."

Meet Sirius, one of only two synchroton particle accelerators of its kind in the world. Image credit: BNamericas

Meet Sirius, one of only two synchroton particle accelerators of its kind in the world. Image credit: BNamericas

The synchroton technology accelerates electron beams 35 times thinner than a hair up to almost the speed of light in ultra-high vacuum tunnels guided by magnets.

The Brazilian particle accelerator, located in Campinas, some 90 kilometers from Sao Paulo, is from the latest generation.

"We are witnessing a Brazil that is striding forwards and is now part of the most select group of countries that have a fourth-generation electron accelerator," added Temer, quoted by public news agency Agencia Brasil.

Only one other such accelerator exists in the world, the MAX IV in Sweden.

Sirius will generate synchroton light, a source of electromagnetic radiation, of such intense brightness that it can reveal the structures of organic and inorganic material such as proteins, viruses, rocks, plants and metallic alloys, all in high resolution.

It will allow microparticles to be studied in detail. According to G1 news website, it would be capable of conducting research that takes the most advanced current technology 10 hours to complete, in just 10 seconds.

The next stage of the project is slated for the second half of 2019 while Sirius will be fully operational in 2021.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

also see

Gaganyaan

ISRO looking at pool of ten microgravity experiments for Gaganyaan Mission 2022

Nov 12, 2018

Science Research

India needs to invest more in scientific research and development: ISF

Nov 12, 2018

Mountain Birds

Mountain birds are on an ‘escalator to extinction’ as temperatures rise: Study

Oct 31, 2018

EBP

DNA of all life on Earth to be sequenced in massive genome project: Report

Nov 02, 2018

Genetics

Family trees of 400 million show that genetics has little influence on longevity

Nov 11, 2018

Data Storage

Why store data in flash drives when you could store it as a fine powder?

Nov 01, 2018

science

Particle accelerator to study the brain, degenerative disease inaugurated in Brazil

Nov 15, 2018

Academic partnership

Two Indian and institutes collaborate on project to combat antibiotic resistance

Nov 14, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO GSAT 29 launch a success: Congratulatory messages from PM and others flood Twitter

Nov 14, 2018

Satellite Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29, India's latest communication satellite successfully launched into orbit

Nov 14, 2018