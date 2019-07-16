tech2 News Staff

On 16 and 17 July, many parts of the world will be able to witness a partial lunar eclipse including India. Apart from India, the partial lunar eclipse is going to be visible in most regions of Asia and Europe, Africa, Australia, and South America.

For the first time, after 149 years, the Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) will coincide with Guru Purnima on 16 July. It is a festival celebrated by Hindus and Buddhist where they pay respect and show their gratitude to their spiritual and academic teachers.

Types of lunar eclipses

During a lunar eclipse, we know that the Earth casts a shadow on the Moon. This shadow has a central and outer shadow called umbra and penumbra, respectively. When the Moon completely passes through the umbra or when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are perfectly aligned, a total lunar eclipse occurs. When it partially crosses through the umbra and penumbra, we get to see a partial lunar eclipse. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon doesn’t fall in the umbra at all and is always present in the penumbra. Naturally, a partial lunar eclipse always starts off as a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Time and duration of the partial lunar eclipse

In India, people will be able to witness the penumbral lunar eclipse starting from 12.13 am on 17 July. At 1.31 am, it will transition into a partial lunar eclipse and it will reach maximum eclipse at 3 am. Followed by that, it will again enter into penumbral lunar eclipse after the partial lunar eclipse ends at 4.29 am. Finally, the penumbral lunar eclipse will end at 5.47 am.

The entire lunar eclipse will be active for 5 hours and 34 minutes while the partial lunar eclipse will be running for a total duration of 2 hours and 58 minutes.

Future lunar eclipses

This is going to be the last lunar eclipse of 2019. According to Eclipsewise, the next lunar eclipse occurs on 10 Jan 2020, followed by three more in the same year. However, this will be a penumbral lunar eclipse and not the same as the upcoming partial lunar eclipse. From the same source, the next total lunar eclipse will happen on 26 May 2021 whereas the next partial lunar eclipse happens on 19 November 2021.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.