NASA's historic mission to solve the mysteries of the Sun which was launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket on 13 August is operating according to plan, mission controllers have said.

As of 12 pm EDT on 16 August, the Parker Solar Probe was 4.6 million kilometres from Earth, travelling at 62,764 kilometres per hour, and heading toward its first Venus flyby scheduled for 3 October, 2018, Geoff Brown of Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, wrote in a NASA blog post on Friday.

The spacecraft will use Venus to slightly slow itself and adjust its trajectory for an optimal path toward the first perihelion of the Sun on 5 November this year.

"Parker Solar Probe is operating as designed, and we are progressing through our commissioning activities," said Project Manager Andy Driesman of APL.

This solar probe is humanity's first-ever mission into the Sun's atmosphere, called the corona. Here it will directly explore solar processes that are key to understanding and forecasting space weather events that can impact life on Earth.

The mission has already achieved several planned milestones toward full commissioning and operations, according to the mission controllers.

On 13 August, the high-gain antenna, which Parker Solar Probe uses to communicate high-rate science data to Earth, was released from locks which held it stable during launch.

Controllers have also been monitoring the spacecraft as it autonomously uses its thrusters to remove (or "dump") momentum, which is part of the flight operations of the spacecraft.

Managing momentum helps the spacecraft remain in a stable and optimal flight profile.

There are four instrument suites on board Parker Solar Probe, which will each need to be powered and readied for science data collection.

The FIELDS investigation, which consists of the most elements, went first. It was powered up on 13 August for two activities, Brown said.

First was the opening of the clamps which held four of the five FIELDS antennas stowed during takeoff.

These antennas will be deployed roughly 30 days after launch, and they will stick out from the corners of the spacecraft's heat shield called the Thermal Protection System and be exposed to the harsh solar environment.

Second, the spacecraft's magnetometer boom was fully deployed. This boom contains three magnetometers and a fifth, smaller electric field antenna, all part of the FIELDS suite.

Further instrument check-outs and deployments are scheduled in the coming days for the spacecraft, Brown said.