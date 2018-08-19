Sunday, August 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 19 August, 2018 16:31 IST

Parker Solar Probe: Mission on scheduled path, heading towards Venus now: NASA

The spacecraft will use Venus to slightly slow itself and adjust its trajectory.

NASA's historic mission to solve the mysteries of the Sun which was launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket on 13 August is operating according to plan, mission controllers have said.

As of 12 pm EDT on 16 August, the Parker Solar Probe was 4.6 million kilometres from Earth, travelling at 62,764 kilometres per hour, and heading toward its first Venus flyby scheduled for 3 October, 2018, Geoff Brown of Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, wrote in a NASA blog post on Friday.

The spacecraft will use Venus to slightly slow itself and adjust its trajectory for an optimal path toward the first perihelion of the Sun on 5 November this year.

"Parker Solar Probe is operating as designed, and we are progressing through our commissioning activities," said Project Manager Andy Driesman of APL.

parker launch 2 1280 This solar probe is humanity's first-ever mission into the Sun's atmosphere, called the corona. Here it will directly explore solar processes that are key to understanding and forecasting space weather events that can impact life on Earth.

The mission has already achieved several planned milestones toward full commissioning and operations, according to the mission controllers.

On 13 August, the high-gain antenna, which Parker Solar Probe uses to communicate high-rate science data to Earth, was released from locks which held it stable during launch.

Controllers have also been monitoring the spacecraft as it autonomously uses its thrusters to remove (or "dump") momentum, which is part of the flight operations of the spacecraft.

Managing momentum helps the spacecraft remain in a stable and optimal flight profile.

There are four instrument suites on board Parker Solar Probe, which will each need to be powered and readied for science data collection.

The FIELDS investigation, which consists of the most elements, went first. It was powered up on 13 August for two activities, Brown said.

First was the opening of the clamps which held four of the five FIELDS antennas stowed during takeoff.

These antennas will be deployed roughly 30 days after launch, and they will stick out from the corners of the spacecraft's heat shield called the Thermal Protection System and be exposed to the harsh solar environment.

Second, the spacecraft's magnetometer boom was fully deployed. This boom contains three magnetometers and a fifth, smaller electric field antenna, all part of the FIELDS suite.

Further instrument check-outs and deployments are scheduled in the coming days for the spacecraft, Brown said.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers

How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Parker probe

Parker Solar Probe: All you need to know about NASA's first Sun-skimming spaceship

Aug 08, 2018

NASA Solar Probe

NASA Parker Solar Probe launch delayed, now scheduled for 1:01PM IST on 12 August

Aug 11, 2018

Parker probe

NASA to attempt delayed launch of Parker Solar Probe at 1pm: Watch live here

Aug 12, 2018

Aditya-L1

All about the Aditya-L1: ISRO's upcoming satellite to unveil secrets of the Sun

Aug 16, 2018

Parker Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe blasts off on epic journey to unveil secrets of the Sun

Aug 12, 2018

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Toll in Kerala rains rises to 37, VS Naipaul passes away, India faces stiff task to save Lord's Test; top stories of the day

Aug 12, 2018

science

Sleeping pods

Saudi Arabia introduces free sleeping pods for this year's Haj pilgrims

Aug 19, 2018

Parker Probe

Parker Solar Probe: Mission on scheduled path, heading towards Venus now: NASA

Aug 19, 2018

Kerala Floods

What caused the Kerala floods? Could we have done anything to prevent it?

Aug 19, 2018

Cropmarks

UK's hottest summer in decades helps uncover hundreds of new archeological sites

Aug 19, 2018