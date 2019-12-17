Tuesday, December 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Parker Solar probe captures dust trail of asteroid that cause Geminid meteor showers every year

The asteroid's 96,560 km dust trail is made up of dust grains and small rocks that burn up in the Earth's atmosphere.


tech2 News StaffDec 17, 2019 10:08:55 IST

The Parker Solar Probe’s main objective, since its launch in 2018, is to keep an eye on the Sun and study its corona and solar winds. But it is not restricted to just studying the Sun, as recently the probe captured a never-before-seen site — an image of the Phaethon asteroid’s dust trail.

The asteroid is from the group of Apollo asteroids that brings it extremely close to the Eartha and the Sun. Phaethon, in Greek mythology, is the son of the Sun god Helios.

This asteroid is also the parent body of the Geminids meteor showers that take place every year, in mid-December and is thought to be intensifying every year with 120-160 meteors seen per hour. A parent body of the meteoroid showers is a celestial body from where meteorites originate.

Parker Solar probe captures dust trail of asteroid that cause Geminid meteor showers every year

Parker Solar Probe's WISPR instruments captured the first-ever view of a dust trail in the orbit of asteroid Phaethon, the faint track between the two red arrows. This dust trail creates the Geminids meteor shower, visible each December. Image credit: Brendan Gallagher/Karl Battams/NRL

The probe captured the first-ever direct view of the 96,560 km dust trail following the asteroid. This trail, made up of dust grains, small rocks and other space debris, comes in contact with the Earth’s atmosphere and burns upon impact. It is also the reason why we see the meteoroid showers or shooting stars on Earth — they are just small rocks burning.

While scientists have always known that Phaethon is the parent body that causes the showers, they have never been able to see the dust trail.

The extremely sensitive Hubble telescope had also been employed to look at the asteroid but came up empty.

A composite of the Geminid meteor shower. Image credit: APOD/ Juan Carlos Casado

A composite of the Geminid meteor shower. Image credit: APOD/ Juan Carlos Casado

"We calculate a mass on the order of a billion tons for the entire trail, which is not as much as we’d expect for the Geminids, but much more than Phaethon produces near the Sun," said Karl Battams, a space scientist at the US Naval Research Lab in Washington DC, said in a statement. "This implies that WISPR is only seeing a portion of the Geminid stream – not the entire thing – but it’s a portion that no one had ever seen or even knew was there, so that’s very exciting!” Astronomers will be able to study the asteroid, its dust trail and the showers in even more detail with Parker's new image. They might even be able to explain how the asteroid came to be.

WISPR stands for Wide-Field Imager for Solar Probe which is an imaging instrument of the probe and what it used to capture the asteroid's dust trail.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

asteroid watch

Asteroid 2017 AP4 will zip past the Earth, at a safe distance, today at 2.24 pm IST

Dec 03, 2019
Asteroid 2017 AP4 will zip past the Earth, at a safe distance, today at 2.24 pm IST
We may finally have an answer to how Mars' long, runout landslides are formed

Mars

We may finally have an answer to how Mars' long, runout landslides are formed

Dec 05, 2019
Understanding Saturn's moon Titan's seasons might provide insights about Earth's climate

Titan

Understanding Saturn's moon Titan's seasons might provide insights about Earth's climate

Dec 06, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
'Should not have any serious hope to escape the Earth' says Nobel laureate on climate change

Nobel prize

'Should not have any serious hope to escape the Earth' says Nobel laureate on climate change

Dec 09, 2019
Mars 2020 rover will head to the Red Planet next year, announces NASA

Mars 2020

Mars 2020 rover will head to the Red Planet next year, announces NASA

Dec 11, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019