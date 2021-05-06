Thursday, May 06, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Pandemic, global conflict and climate change fueling food insecurity in 2020: report

Economic crisis was the prime reason for hunger for 40 million, compared with 24 million in 2019 and the pandemic has exacerbated vulnerabilities.


Agence France-PresseMay 06, 2021 10:58:32 IST

The economic cost of the global pandemic as well as conflict and climate change are fueling food security fears that in 2020 reached their highest level in five years, according to a report published Wednesday. Last year, 155 million people in 55 countries faced acute food shortages — 20 million more than in 2019, according to a report by the EU, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme, which see the problem as getting steadily worse.

Africa remains the continent worst hit by food shortages with 98 million people affected, or 63 percent of global cases — up from 54 percent in 2019.

Africa remains the continent worst hit by food shortages with 98 million people affected, or 63 percent of global cases — up from 54 percent in 2019.

"We must act together to prevent an additional deterioration of the situation," FAO director general Qu Dongyu told a video conference, describing the New Global Report on Food Crises as a call to "urgent humanitarian action".

He added in a tweet: "We must address the root causes and make agri-food systems more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable."

Last year saw the Global Network Against Food Crises, which groups together the three international organisations, identify 28 million people in 28 countries as suffering emergency levels of acute hunger with DR Congo, Yemen and Afghanistan worst affected.

A further 133,000 people were judged to be living in the most severe, "catastrophic" phase of food insecurity in Burkina Faso, South Sudan and Yemen.

Africa remains the continent worst hit by food shortages with 98 million people affected, or 63 percent of global cases — up from 54 percent in 2019.

"For 100 million people confronted by acute food crisis in 2020, the main cause was linked to conflicts and insecurity," compared with 77 million in 2019, Dominique Burgeon, FAO emergencies director, told AFP.

Economic crisis was the prime reason for hunger for 40 million, compared with 24 million in 2019.

Burgeon said that "the pandemic has exacerbated vulnerabilities," singling out Sudan, Zimbabwe and Haiti — the latter also hit by climate issues affecting the food security of some 15 million people.

With Covid restrictions still in place across much of the world, Burgeon said the coming year would be very difficult, exacerbating food security in already fragile economies.

He estimated at 142 million the number of people who would be affected in 40 of the worst-hit countries.

And with the global population on its way to hitting 8.5 billion by 2030, the report concluded that Covid-19 had underlined the need to make food distribution more equitable as the number of mouths to feed grows.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

climate summit

Earth Day 2021: Joe Biden to host Earth Day climate Summit; how to watch it online, who is attending

Apr 22, 2021
Earth Day 2021: Joe Biden to host Earth Day climate Summit; how to watch it online, who is attending
Tax polluters heavily, distribute among the poor to alleviate poverty, says study

climate policy

Tax polluters heavily, distribute among the poor to alleviate poverty, says study

Apr 28, 2021
COVID-19 tracker, 4 May, 2021: India records 3,57,229 new cases, 3,449 deaths in 24 hrs

NewsTracker

COVID-19 tracker, 4 May, 2021: India records 3,57,229 new cases, 3,449 deaths in 24 hrs

May 04, 2021
In Spain, an elderly couple separated after the pandemic overcome grief through a glass pane

Newstracker

In Spain, an elderly couple separated after the pandemic overcome grief through a glass pane

Apr 22, 2021
Germany 'urgently preparing' mission of support to help India battle COVID-19, says Chancellor Angela Merkel

NewsTracker

Germany 'urgently preparing' mission of support to help India battle COVID-19, says Chancellor Angela Merkel

Apr 25, 2021
Nobel laureates stress ‘existential need’ to act and protect humanity from future risks

Nobel laureates

Nobel laureates stress ‘existential need’ to act and protect humanity from future risks

Apr 30, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021