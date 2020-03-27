Friday, March 27, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Ozone layer is recovering, thanks to climate change treaty signed over 30 years ago, finds study

Earth’s ozone layer, responsible for protecting the planet from Sun’s ultraviolet rays, has been healing and might even fully recover, a recent study has revealed


FP TrendingMar 27, 2020 16:34:06 IST

Earth’s ozone layer, responsible for protecting the planet from Sun’s ultraviolet rays, has been healing and might even fully recover, a recent study has revealed.

The study, published in the science journal Nature, said that the recovering ozone hole might have been a result of the 1987 Montreal Protocol.

An international climate change treaty, the Montreal Protocol called for the phasing out of any substance that might harm the ozone layer.

Ozone layer is recovering, thanks to climate change treaty signed over 30 years ago, finds study

A 2019 image of the slowly-shrinking ozone hole over the Antarctic. Image Courtesy: NOAA

Without the presence of the ozone-concentrated layer in the stratosphere, almost nothing would be able to survive on the planet.

Major depletion of the layer was attributed to the human use of chlorofluorocarbons or CFCs. The international treaty was adopted to ban the use of CFCs.

Antara Banerjee, who is the lead author of the study, spoke to The Independent regarding their findings. She is a CIRES Visiting Fellow at the University of Colorado Boulder and works at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The depleting ozone layer had impacted the air currents that flow towards both the North and South Pole. “The movement of these jet streams was found to have stopped since 2000 and might even be reversing,” she said.
CFCs
Around the same time, Antara said the “CFCs from spray cans and refrigerants started to decline”.

She said this shows that climate change actions do work and “we can reverse the damage that we’ve already done to our planet”.

Now, her team hopes that if humans keep following the protocol, the ozone hole might recover fully though the recovery at different regions would happen at a different pace.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna delta: Rise in sea-levels to put densely populated region in peril

Mar 14, 2020
Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna delta: Rise in sea-levels to put densely populated region in peril
Migrant workers in Ladakh are a vulnerable group. Will coronavirus outbreak worsen their lot?

Migrant workers in Ladakh are a vulnerable group. Will coronavirus outbreak worsen their lot?

Mar 27, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020