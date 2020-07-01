Wednesday, July 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Over the past three decades, the South Pole is warming at more than three times the global average

The study suggested that warming was mainly driven by natural tropical climate variability and likely intensified by increases in greenhouse gas.


FP TrendingJul 01, 2020 14:49:52 IST

Climate change has led to a rise in Earth’s temperature. Now, a new study has found that the South Pole has been warming at more than three times the global average over the past 30 years.

The study published in the journal Nature Climate Change suggested that warming was mainly driven by natural tropical climate variability and likely intensified by increases in greenhouse gas.

It was led by Ohio University professor Ryan Fogt and OHIO alumnus Kyle Clem. Fogt is a professor of meteorology and director of the Scalia Laboratory for Atmospheric Analysis, while Clem is a current postdoctoral research fellow in climate science at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand.

Over the past three decades, the South Pole is warming at more than three times the global average

The South Pole cooled until the 1980s and has since warmed substantially.

Clem revealed that Antarctica experiences some of the most extreme weather and variability on the planet. It has been known to scientists that the outer regions of Antarctica is warming, but they thought the South Pole, is located deep in its interior, was isolated from increasing global temperature, reported CNN.

Most of West Antarctica and the Antarctic Peninsula faced warming and ice-sheet thinning during the late 20th century, the South Pole cooled until the 1980s and has since warmed substantially, according to Science Daily.

The researchers said that these trends took place because of natural and anthropogenic climate change. However, they could not figure out the individual contribution of each factor.

During the study, they analysed weather station data at the South Pole as well as climate models to examine the warming in the Antarctic interior.

The study divulges that between 1989 and 2018, the South Pole had warmed by about 1.8 degrees Celsius over the past 30 years at a rate of +0.6 degrees Celcius per decade. This rate was three times the global average.

The scientists attribute this to warm ocean temperatures in the western tropical Pacific Ocean that changed the winds in the South Atlantic near Antarctica and increased the transportation of warm air to the South Pole.  

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Arctic Warming

Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Jun 22, 2020
Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires
WMO will verify hottest recorded temperature in Siberia, says its worrying but consistent with global warming

global warming

WMO will verify hottest recorded temperature in Siberia, says its worrying but consistent with global warming

Jun 24, 2020
Happy feet: Antarctic penguins see a rise in population during years with less sea ice

penguins

Happy feet: Antarctic penguins see a rise in population during years with less sea ice

Jun 26, 2020
Climate change still matters to most people, a survey of 80,000 from 40 nations reports

Environment

Climate change still matters to most people, a survey of 80,000 from 40 nations reports

Jun 18, 2020
Machine learning finds use in creating sharper maps of 'ecosystem' lines in the ocean

Oceanography

Machine learning finds use in creating sharper maps of 'ecosystem' lines in the ocean

Jul 01, 2020
Afforestation could result in loss of biologically valuable forests, be more harmful than beneficial says study

afforestation

Afforestation could result in loss of biologically valuable forests, be more harmful than beneficial says study

Jun 23, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020