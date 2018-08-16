Thursday, August 16, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 16 August, 2018 16:17 IST

Over 9 crore saplings planted state-wide in Uttar Pradesh on Independence Day

The state surpassed its own target to plant 9 crore saplings in a single day

Uttar Pradesh surpassed its own target of planting 9 crore saplings in a single day when by end of Wednesday, 9.26 crore saplings were planted, an official said on Wednesday, 15 August, 2018.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, soon after the record was breached, congratulated officials over the feat.

Briefing reporters on the success, Minister of Forests and Environment, Dara Singh Chauhan said at the last count, 9.26 crore saplings had been planted across the state and the number was likely to go up when a final headcount will be done within a day.

Representational image. Flickr

Adityanath planted saplings at Kusmahi forest in Gorakhpur while Governor Ram Naik planted a sapling at the Gomti riverfront in the state capital.

To encourage the mass plantation drive, the state government had also launched a "Selfie with Green UP", a campaign which was an instant hit, with many social organisations, schools and even bureaucrats clicking selfie pictures with plants.

MPs, legislators, women, youth, public representatives and NCC cadets also participated in the plantation drive that went on through out the day, officials told IANS.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) S.K. Upadhyaya said that the last date of the 'selfie with green UP' campaign would go on till August 20, after which the best selfies would be selected and awarded at district level.

 

