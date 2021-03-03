Wednesday, March 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Over 1.4 lakh Indians have died due to disasters over the past 50 years: Study

In India, floods and tropical cyclones are the two major disasters causing mortality and now heatwaves and lightning are gaining importance.


Press Trust of IndiaMar 03, 2021 16:16:09 IST

Extreme weather events (EWEs) claimed the lives of more than 1.4 lakh people in the last 50 years, with deaths due to occurrences like heat waves and lightning witnessing a rise, according to a paper by the country's top meteorologists. The paper also stated that the period from 1970-2019 recorded 7,063 extreme weather events — heat waves, cold waves, floods, lightning and tropical cyclones. It also emphasised the need to develop action plans to prioritise high population states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala, and West Bengal that suffer from maximum mortalities by EWEs.

"In the past 50 years (1970-2019) a total of 7,063 EWEs associated with at least one mortality, were found to have occurred in the country. These 7,063 events caused 141,308 deaths, with an average of 20 deaths per event," the paper said.

Over 1.4 lakh Indians have died due to disasters over the past 50 years: Study

Flood in Bihar's Samastipur district. Representational Image. Credit: ANI

The paper said 65,130 people were killed in 3,175 incidents of floods. Some 40,358 people died in 117 tropical cyclones, with 344.9 deaths per mortality event.

There were 706 heat wave incidents that claimed the lives of 17,362 people, the paper said, adding there is a rise in the number of casualties because of this type of EWE.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of above-normal summers for north and east India which usually sees high number of deaths due to heatwaves.

The temperature is on a rise in the last two decades due to global warming.

The year 2020 was the eighth warmest since 1901 but it was "substantially lower" than the highest warming observed in 2016, the IMD had said earlier this year.

The IMD said the past two decades — 2001-2010 and 2011-2020 — were also the warmest decades on record with anomalies of 0.23 degree Celsius and 0.34 degree Celsius respectively, indicating the overall rising temperature.

Lighting has been another major killer. Some 8,862 people died in 2,157 lightning events.

"For the country as a whole, floods and tropical cyclones have been two major disasters causing mortality, though heatwaves and lightning are gaining importance," it said.

The paper has been authored by Kamaljit Ray, R K Giri, S S Ray, A P Dimri and M Rajeevan, who is also the secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Despite the increase in EWEs, the analysis shows a decrease of 27 and 31 per cent in the mortality rate due to total EWEs in each of the last two decades as compared to the earlier decade .

"Decadal analysis of the human mortality rates indicates mortality due to EWEs was maximum in the decade 1970-1979 (87.5 per cent of these mortalities were due to floods and tropical cyclones) followed by 1990-1999," the paper stated.

The mortality rates were lower in 1980-1989 as there was no major tropical cyclone landfall. In the last decade (2010-2019) the mortality rates reduced by 66.5 per cent as compared to the highest mortality rate decade (1970-1979).

The maximum mortalities reported in the last decade were 49 percent due to floods, followed by 24 percent due to heatwaves. The mortalities due to tropical cyclones were lowest (2.3 per cent) during 2000-2019.

Even though the frequency of tropical cyclones did not show an increase in the past 50 years, the mortalities have reduced significantly, due to improved models and thus better forecasts and warnings, their timely dissemination and better disaster management on the ground, Rajeevan said.

"There is a significant increase in the EWEs in the last 50 years, except for cyclones. However, the mortality per event has decreased for all the EWEs, though it is significant only in the case of heatwaves, floods, and total EWEs," the paper said.

Rajeevan said in case even though the IMD issues forecasts for heatwaves and lightning, people may not be able to take corrective steps.

"Mortality per year per million population has a negative trend for all EWEs, except for heatwave and lightning," it added.

"In the case of lightning, the mortality rates have significantly increased in the last two decades as compared to earlier decades," the paper further stated.

The decadal analysis for five decades showed that, despite the significant increase in EWEs, there was a decrease in mortality rate due to total EWEs in each of the last two decades as compared to the earlier decade.

In the case of floods, tropical cyclones, and cold waves, the current decade had a lower death rate, compared to the previous decade. However, most of these decadal trends in mortality rates are not statistically significant, except for an increasing trend due to lightning events.

At all-India levels, the mortality per EWE has declined by 48.6 per cent in the last two decades compared to the previous two decades, the paper noted.

Much of this decrease is due to a decline in mortalities caused by tropical cyclones and floods, which account for 75 per cent of the total mortalities caused by various EWEs.

This study was carried out to understand the trend in the mortalities due to various extreme weather events in India and its various states, using a 50-year (1970-2019) dataset from IMD.

The analysis was done on an annual basis, decadal basis, and taking two 20-year slice periods.

The overall purpose of the study was to provide necessary inputs to the government for prioritising its disaster management policy towards specific disasters and vulnerable states.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Space Weather

Space hurricane in 2014 'rained electrons' from a plasma cyclone in the upper atmosphere: Study

Mar 03, 2021
Space hurricane in 2014 'rained electrons' from a plasma cyclone in the upper atmosphere: Study
Texas shivers amid deadly winter spell; millions remain without electricity, many face water shortages

NewsTracker

Texas shivers amid deadly winter spell; millions remain without electricity, many face water shortages

Feb 18, 2021

science

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021
Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Asteroid Apophis

Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Mar 02, 2021
Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021
We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Extraterrestrial Life

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Feb 28, 2021