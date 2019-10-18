Friday, October 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Our skin can keep track of time without any help from the brain, study suggests

Octopuses, chameleon can change their skin's colour based on their environment because of photoreceptors in their skin.


tech2 News StaffOct 18, 2019 15:32:32 IST

Day turns to night turns to day.

The cycle never stops, and the only reason you know the times are changing is because your brain tells you it is. The brain, during evolution, took on the responsibility of controlling your body and life – and keeping a tab on the time is just one of the many jobs that it does.

But, what if I told you, your skin can keep a track of the time as well? And what if it has its own clock, following solar time, calculated basis the position of the Sun in the sky?

Our skin can keep track of time without any help from the brain, study suggests

Researchers found that neuropsins synchronize the skin’s circadian clock to the light-dark cycle, independent of the eyes or brain. Image credit: Alice Gray

In a study conducted at the University of Washington, scientists made two discoveries that suggest the skin senses daytime and nighttime independently of the brain.

The first discovery was a protein (opsin) that they never knew existed in the skin – neuropsin. Previously, scientists have only known of neuropsin in some mammals and the role it plays in the reproductive cycles of some bird species. The protein is also are present in hair and whisker follicles of the mammals – mice, in this case of the study.

The second discovery was that the skin of mice synchronizes its circadian clock to the light-dark cycle without any input from the brain. The circadian clock was synchronized with solar time, and almost exactly 24 hours. This makes it possible for organisms to anticipate changes in the daily environment in accordance with the day-night cycle (light-dark cycle) – adjusting both it's biology and behaviour accordingly.

 

The hair on the skin standing on end.

The hair on the skin standing on end.

Animals like octopuses, chameleon lizards, squids, etc. can change the colour of their skin depending on their environment. This is possible because they have an opsin in their skin known as photoreceptors that allow them to do so. Mammals, too, have photoreceptors. But they are present in the eye’s retina and they are responsible for colour vision and the ability to see in dim lights.

"This is the first functional demonstration of opsin photoreceptors outside the eye directly controlling circadian rhythms in a mammal," Ethan Buhr, author of the study from the Washington School Of Medicine said in a statement. To prove their hypothesis, the researchers created a culture in a petri dish and use artificial lighting to change the time of the day.

“If you simulate taking the cultured skin from Seattle to Japan (by simulating the light changes across time zones), the skin figures out that the time zone has changed and adapts to the new time zone within days because of neuropsin,” said co-author Russ Van Gelder, professor and chair of ophthalmology at the UW School of Medicine.

Research has found that medicines taken at certain times can be more effective and they hypothesize that is can be applied to healing skin. The next step of their study is to see if skin can heal better in different types of lights.

Co-lead investigator Richard Lang said, in a statement, “Although our research is still underway, we hypothesize that specific colors of light at certain times of day will influence how the skin heals.”

The findings from this study have been published in the journal Current Biology.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Stress isn't the only thing giving you white hair

Oct 17, 2019
Stress isn't the only thing giving you white hair
Paralysed man can now walk with the help of a brain controlled exoskeleton

exoskeleton

Paralysed man can now walk with the help of a brain controlled exoskeleton

Oct 07, 2019
Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome: A fertility treatment side effect you need to know about before you sign up

Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome: A fertility treatment side effect you need to know about before you sign up

Oct 15, 2019
This seemingly humble drug may help stop the bleeding in case of traumatic brain injury

This seemingly humble drug may help stop the bleeding in case of traumatic brain injury

Oct 17, 2019
Here's why perceived 'bad habits' like nail-biting, hair-pulling and skin-picking may be more serious than you think

Here's why perceived 'bad habits' like nail-biting, hair-pulling and skin-picking may be more serious than you think

Oct 09, 2019
Iran releases Australian travel-blogging couple detained on spying charges after 'very sensitive negotiations'

NewsTracker

Iran releases Australian travel-blogging couple detained on spying charges after 'very sensitive negotiations'

Oct 05, 2019

science

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019
Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019
Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019