Our Moon could soon be leaving us to become a ploonet... Wait, what's a ploonet?

This new theory explains why astronomers have not been able to find exomoons along with exoplanets.

tech2 News StaffJul 18, 2019 17:14:51 IST

Ploonet is the new word the scientific community has come up with to describe a moon that becomes a planet. A moon can become a planet if it leaves the orbit of its parent planet and takes up residence in a stable orbit around its star.

At this point, this orbiting rock is neither a moon nor a planet, hence the term, ploonet.

This theory explains why astronomers have not been able to find moons that orbit other exoplanets that are gas giants, like Neptune, Jupiter, and Saturn.

Our Moon could soon be leaving us to become a ploonet... Wait, whats a ploonet?

The researchers used simulations to explain that when a Hot Jupiter travels with its moon and gets pulled into a star's orbit, the moon that tagged along detaches from its host planet to start its own orbit around the star. They found that 48 percent of moons detach to form ploonets.

This theory could explain other astronomical phenomena like why sometimes stars flicker and how planets get rings. It could also help in understanding why we have not found any exomoons until now.

Our moon might soon desert us and become a ploonet as well. It is moving away from the Earth at the rate of four centimetres every year, but at that rate, it will take five billion years to actually forsake us. By that time, the Sun would already be on its last legs.

The findings from this study have been published in the journal arXiv.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

