Thursday, July 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

OPEC secretary-general calls climate change activists 'greatest threat to industry'

Mohammed Barkindo believes that the oil industry is part of the solution to the scourge of climate change.

Agence France-PresseJul 04, 2019 16:03:00 IST

OPEC's secretary-general has complained of what he called "unscientific" attacks on the oil industry by climate change campaigners, calling them "perhaps the greatest threat to our industry going forward".

Speaking in Vienna after a meeting of the oil producers' club and its partners, Mohammed Barkindo said that as extreme weather events linked to the climate crisis became more common, "there is a growing mass mobilisation of world opinion... against oil".

"Civil society is being misled to believe oil is the cause of climate change," he said.

Appearing to refer to the recent wave of school strikes inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg's "Fridays for Future" movement, he said children of some colleagues at OPEC's headquarters "are asking us about their future because... they see their peers on the streets campaigning against this industry".

OPEC secretary-general calls climate change activists greatest threat to industry

OPEC's Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo insisted the world was being misled by climate campaigners on the extent to which oil is responsible for climate change. Image credit: Reuters

Barkindo added that the "mobilisation" against oil was "beginning to... dictate policies and corporate decisions, including investment in the industry".

"We believe this industry is part of the solution to the scourge of climate change," Barkindo said but did not elaborate on what this would entail.

The 2015 International Paris Accord saw nations commit to limiting global temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) and to a safer cap of 1.5C if possible.

To do so, scientists say the world must drastically slash its greenhouse gas emissions, a large proportion of which comes from burning fossil fuels for energy — including oil.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Greenland

Greenland to lose 4.5 percent of ice cover by 3000 due to greenhouse gas emissions

Jun 26, 2019
Greenland to lose 4.5 percent of ice cover by 3000 due to greenhouse gas emissions
Climate Change will soon become critical and India is unprepared to handle it

Climate change

Climate Change will soon become critical and India is unprepared to handle it

Jul 02, 2019
Global energy demands might rise by 60 percent before 2050 due to climate change

Climate Change

Global energy demands might rise by 60 percent before 2050 due to climate change

Jun 25, 2019
Climate change: Not everyone cares about the impending crisis, but reproach won’t change their minds

Climate change: Not everyone cares about the impending crisis, but reproach won’t change their minds

Jun 25, 2019
Climate apartheid: rich adjust to climate change but poor suffer the consequences

Climate

Climate apartheid: rich adjust to climate change but poor suffer the consequences

Jun 25, 2019
Leonardo DiCaprio expresses concern over Chennai's ongoing water crisis in Instagram post

BuzzPatrol

Leonardo DiCaprio expresses concern over Chennai's ongoing water crisis in Instagram post

Jun 26, 2019

science

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Volcanic Eruption

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Jul 04, 2019
BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Neuroscience

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Jul 03, 2019
Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 03, 2019
Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Astrophysics

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Jul 02, 2019