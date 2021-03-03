Wednesday, March 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Only four percent of COVID-19-related studies were relevant to the Africa population, study finds

Just 94 out of 2,196 articles studied, contained content related to Africa and the articles relevant to Africa, just 210 out of 619 listed authors who were African.


Agence France-PresseMar 03, 2021 12:35:51 IST

Just four percent of scientific research published on COVID-19 is relevant to Africa despite the continent containing close to a fifth of humanity, according to an analysis published Tuesday. With nearly four million confirmed cases across the continent, the authors of the study said the relative lack of research on Africa or authored by Africans added to the growing body of "evidence of coloniality in global health research and decision-making". Researchers analysed more than 2,000 peer-reviewed articles published in the 10 leading health and medical journals between 1 January and 30 September 2020.

Just 94 out of 2,196 articles studied — around four percent — contained content related to Africa or a specific African country, the analysis found.

In the articles relevant to Africa, just 210 out of 619 listed authors who were African —34 percent. That means that two-thirds of the authors of COVID-19 research related to the continent were non-African, compared with African authors making up three percent of the authors of non-Africa-focused research.

Africa is home to 17 percent of the world's population.

The authors of the analysis, published in the online journal BMJ Global Health, said the results were not surprising given how African authors have historically been under-represented across scientific research.

"Health policy is not only informed by original research; sensible, contextually appropriate guidelines, opinions and commentary are also essential to improving the functioning of healthcare systems," they wrote.

"This is especially true during times of surge, when original research can be challenging to produce in low resource settings, like those in Africa. African voices and research are needed to guide the local pandemic response," they concluded.

The authors called for governments to increase research funding, particularly into infectious diseases, and said that scientific journals had a role to play in ensuring their studies are more representative of the global population.

"The time has come that authoritative journals need to turn to authors and ask where local representation is on papers describing health systems in regions that are not there own," they wrote.

A separate analysis reinforced the findings, looking at research linked to African researchers or institutions between November 2019 and August 2020. It found that African countries produced three percent of the global share of COVID-19 publications during this period. Almost two thirds of these came from just three countries: South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

CriticalPoint

Recent surge in Maharashtra offers clues of how COVID-19 pandemic may move through rest of India

Feb 27, 2021
Recent surge in Maharashtra offers clues of how COVID-19 pandemic may move through rest of India
'VOC 202012/02' and 'B.1.351' aren't gibberish – why coronavirus variants have weird names

COVID-19 Variants

'VOC 202012/02' and 'B.1.351' aren't gibberish – why coronavirus variants have weird names

Mar 03, 2021
Around half the South African population may have had COVID-19, serosurvey indicates

COVID-19 variants

Around half the South African population may have had COVID-19, serosurvey indicates

Feb 19, 2021
Ghana becomes first African country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX alliance

Covid-19 vaccine

Ghana becomes first African country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX alliance

Feb 25, 2021
South Africa moves into 'level 1' alert after dramatic drop in COVID-19 case numbers

COVID-19 pandemic

South Africa moves into 'level 1' alert after dramatic drop in COVID-19 case numbers

Mar 01, 2021
COVID-19: After a gap of 75 days, Maharashtra reports more than 5,000 new cases

NewsTracker

COVID-19: After a gap of 75 days, Maharashtra reports more than 5,000 new cases

Feb 18, 2021

science

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021
Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Asteroid Apophis

Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Mar 02, 2021
Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021
We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Extraterrestrial Life

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Feb 28, 2021