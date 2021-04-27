Tuesday, April 27, 2021Back to
OneWeb completes launch of another batch of 36 satellites; taking its in-orbit constellation to 182

Backed by Bharti Group, OneWeb has completed the sixth launch with service ready to start by the end of the year.


FP TrendingApr 27, 2021 12:35:17 IST

The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, OneWeb, on schedule to cover 50 degrees latitude and above by June 2021, has confirmed the successful launch of another batch of 36 satellites by Arianespace and Glavkosmos. The satellites were launched on 26 April from Vostochny Cosmodrome. Backed by Bharti Group, OneWeb has completed the sixth launch with service ready to start by the end of the year. The sixth batch has taken its in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites.

OneWeb reveals that these satellites will be a part of its 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver low-latency global connectivity and high-speed. It will represent 60 percent of the constellation required to enable its connectivity solution to reach all regions north of 50 degrees latitude by June 2021.

“With this successful launch, we are launching more satellites, demonstrating the network, and announcing more distribution singings around the globe, thereby building momentum, rapidly. We have a world-class team and product, and alongside our supportive shareholders, we’re getting ever closer to bringing our connectivity services to some of the world’s hardest to reach places. These are exciting times at OneWeb as it continues to work towards bringing connectivity to everyone, everywhere”, Neil Masterson, CEO of OneWeb commented.

The recent launch was the third in a five-launch ‘Five to 50’ program, that enabled OneWeb to offer services across the United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, and the Arctic Seas, and will be switched on before the end of 2022. The company further intends to extend global service available in 2022.

