Wednesday, May 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

One thousand rivers account for nearly 80 percent of plastic carried into oceans: Study

The top five plastic emitting countries are all located in Asia - the Philippines, India, Malaysia, China, and Indonesia.


tech2 News StaffMay 05, 2021 08:48:56 IST

A new study has found nearly 80 percent of the plastic pollution in the oceans come from 1,000 rivers around the world. While it was first thought that a handful of large continental rivers were the main culprits, contributing the most in terms of plastic emissions, a new model has shown a mix of small- and medium-sized rivers play the most significant role in polluting the oceans. The study was conducted by The Ocean Cleanup, and the results have been published in the journal Science Advances.

Only one percent of the world's rivers are responsible for about 80 percent of the plastic that makes it way into the oceans.

Only one percent of the world's rivers are responsible for about 80 percent of the plastic that makes it way into the oceans.

The Ocean Cleanup is a non-profit organisation involved in developing advanced technologies to remove plastic from the ocean. It has a two-pronged approach - sealing the source of the plastic pollution and also cleaning up what is already in the ocean.

Two previous studies released in 2017 had different conclusions: one said "five rivers account for 80 percent" of the plastic pollution coming from a river, while the other pegged that figure at 47 rivers. However, neither study used enough data. Now, a new model developed by the Ocean Cleanup, added data collected over three years (from 2017-2020) using 136 field measurements, representing 67 rivers in 14 countries across three continents.

According to a statement, this updated model suggests "1,000 rivers account for nearly 80 percent of global annual emissions, ranging between 0.8 million and 2.7 million metric tons per year, with small urban rivers among the most polluting."

Researchers found that while 1,000 rivers is a large number, they only make up one percent of the world's rivers. To put this information into perspective, only one percent of the world's rivers are responsible for about 80 percent of the plastic that makes it way into the oceans.

Types of rivers and their contribution to plastic emissions
The study says 454 'very small' rivers contribute 25 percent of emissions, while 360 small rivers make up 24 percent of emissions. 162 medium rivers are responsible for 22 percent of emissions, while 18 large and six 'very large' rivers contribute to two percent and one percent of plastic emissions respectively. Other rivers of varying sizes contribute to 26 percent of the pollution.

Riverine plastic emission into the ocean per river class. Image credit: the ocean cleanup

Riverine plastic emissions into the ocean per river class. Image credit: The Ocean Cleanup

Another revelation from this study was the probability of plastic entering the ocean – produced and used in a coastal or island nation – is higher than from a land-locked country. It is all about proximity to the rivers.

The top five plastic-emitting countries are all located in Asia - the Philippines, India, Malaysia, China, and Indonesia. They are also responsible for 79.7 percent of the plastic that finds its way into the oceans.

With Asia accounting for around 60 percent of the world's population and many Asian countries having long coastlines, they have a higher probability of emitting plastic into the ocean.

For example, plastic waste generated in the Philippines is less than that generated in China. However, China is a landlocked nation, while the Philippines is an archipelago. According to the statement, "the chances that plastic will reach the ocean is greater in the Philippines than in China, so the fraction of mismanaged plastic waste that enters the ocean is higher in the Philippines."

The factors behind this unfairness is related to the geography of the region (distance to the nearest river/ocean and size of river), population density and the climate of the archipelago (rainfall rates).

It is easier to nip this plastic pollution in the bud by employing a mix of various technologies such as Ocean Cleanup's Interceptor and land-based solutions including improved regulatory frameworks, sustainable product design, circular consumption patterns and more advanced waste management.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Along Nepal's Kamala river, cultivation has brought both opportunities and problems for farmers

May 04, 2021
Along Nepal's Kamala river, cultivation has brought both opportunities and problems for farmers

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021