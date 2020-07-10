Friday, July 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

On the move: NASA's pictures from Mars show where Curiosity rover is headed next

116 images that have been stitched together, show the path that the Curiosity rover will take as it drives to the 'sulfate-bearing unit.'


FP TrendingJul 10, 2020 15:20:13 IST

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Curiosity mars rover has set its course for the summer to cross 1.6 kilometres of Martian landscape.

The rover has shared a fascinating image of where it is headed next.

According to NASA, by the end of the trip, the rover will be able to ascend to the next section of the five-kilometre-tall Martian mountain it's been exploring since 2014. This may help it in its search for conditions that may have supported ancient microbial life.

On the move: NASAs pictures from Mars show where Curiosity rover is headed next

Stitched together from 116 images, this view captured by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover shows the path it will take in the summer of 2020 as it drives toward the next region it will be investigating, the "sulfate-bearing unit."
Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

According to NASA, Mount Sharp, which is located on the floor of Gale Crater, is composed of sedimentary layers that have built up over thousands of years. According to researchers, each layer recounts the story of how Marsh changed from being Earth-like (with features such as lakes, streams and a thicker atmosphere), to a nearly airless, desert-like state at present.

As per NASA's Mars Exploration Program page, 116 images that have been stitched together, show the path that the Curiosity rover will take as it drives to the 'sulfate-bearing unit.'

Stitched together from 28 images, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover captured this view from

Stitched together from 28 images, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover captured this view from "Greenheugh Pediment" on April 9, 2020, the 2,729th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. In the foreground is the pediment's sandstone cap. At center is the "clay-bearing unit"; the floor of Gale Crater is in the distance.
Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

The report mentions that Curiosity has to drive around a large sand patch in order to reach a place where it can ascend to the sulfate-rich region.

The images were taken by the rover's Mast Camera, or Mastcam, on 10 January. It was the 2,641st Martian day of NASA’s Mars mission.

The Mastcam was built and is operated by Malin Space Science Systems in San Diego built and operates Mastcam.

According to NASA, sulfates like gypsum and Epsom salts may be found at the 'sulfate-bearing unit'. These salts usually form around water as it evaporates, and they are yet another clue to how the climate and prospects for life changed nearly 3 billion years ago.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

moon

Using NASA's LRO, scientists find that the Moon might be more metallic than they had earlier thought

Jul 03, 2020
Using NASA's LRO, scientists find that the Moon might be more metallic than they had earlier thought
Solar eclipses on Mars recreated based on data, visuals from NASA's Curiosity rover

Martian Eclipse

Solar eclipses on Mars recreated based on data, visuals from NASA's Curiosity rover

Jun 30, 2020
NASA defers launch of Perseverance Mars rover to 22 July after contamination breach

Perseverance Rover

NASA defers launch of Perseverance Mars rover to 22 July after contamination breach

Jun 25, 2020
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover secured to Atlas V rocket ahead of 30 July launch

Mars Rover

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover secured to Atlas V rocket ahead of 30 July launch

Jul 10, 2020
NASA astronaut Bob Behnken tweets breathtaking pictures of the ‘boundary between night and day’

Day and night

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken tweets breathtaking pictures of the ‘boundary between night and day’

Jul 01, 2020
NASA, Boeing begin Green Run testing of the Space Launch System's core stage for Artemis 1

NASA

NASA, Boeing begin Green Run testing of the Space Launch System's core stage for Artemis 1

Jul 03, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020