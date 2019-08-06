Tuesday, August 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

On NASA's Mars Curiosity rover's seventh birthday, here are some of its biggest finds

Curiosity is the largest rover built by NASA till date, weighing 899 kgs and moving at a speed of 30 mph.


tech2 News StaffAug 06, 2019 10:04:46 IST

Curiosity killed the cat

but satisfaction brought it back.

Bet you haven't heard that ending before.

Curiosity, NASA's fourth rover on Mars, has completed seven years on the Red Planet! After being launched on an Atlas V 541 on 26 November 2011 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Curiosity touched down on Mars on 5 August 2012. Its landing site is one of the best-understood regions on Mars today, the Gale crater, which was probably once a dry lake.

Curiosity has traveled a total of 21 kilometers and ascended 368 meters to reach its current location. Along the way, Curiosity also made a big discovery: Mars had the conditions needed to support microbial life in the ancient past.

On NASAs Mars Curiosity rovers seventh birthday, here are some of its biggest finds

NASA's Curiosity rover in its previous site location at Vera Rubin Ridge. Image courtesy: NASA/JPL

The rover's main mission was to answer the question: Did Mars have the right environmental conditions to support small life forms? As we now know, the rover found the answer to that question pretty early on in its mission. Not just that Mars had life on it, but that it had an atmosphere in which microbes could thrive — a mix of sulfur, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus and carbon.

One of the instruments fitted onto Curiosity also made the discovery that the amounts of methane in the Martian air vary throughout the year. This is exciting news, since a methane cycle may have contributions from ancient life that survived.

Curiosity also found that millions of years ago, Mars has rivers and lakes on its surface. One river was ankle-to-hip-deep, based on pebbles that the rover found which were smooth from the flow of water. They might even have moved along the river's flow and ended up downstream. A sample drilled by the rover found clay minerals and salt, proving that fresh, potable water once flowed on the planet.

The rover is controlled by a team of researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Originally, Curiosity was to retire after its mission life of two years, but it got an indefinite extension on 5 August 2017.

You can watch Curiosity in action, and interact with an AR model of Curiosity here.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Mars

Why space agencies, companies world over are looking to Mars as the next frontier

Jul 28, 2019
Why space agencies, companies world over are looking to Mars as the next frontier
SpaceX is expanding its Florida facilities to accommodate the Starship launch

SpaceX

SpaceX is expanding its Florida facilities to accommodate the Starship launch

Aug 05, 2019
Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Elon Musk's SpaceX Super Heavy Megabooster to have 41 raptor rocket engines

SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX Super Heavy Megabooster to have 41 raptor rocket engines

Jul 23, 2019
Fully-functional replica of NASA's Apollo lunar rover to drive at NASCAR race

Apollo 11

Fully-functional replica of NASA's Apollo lunar rover to drive at NASCAR race

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 launch highlights: Successfully injected into orbit, moon landing scheduled for 7 September

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 launch highlights: Successfully injected into orbit, moon landing scheduled for 7 September

Jul 22, 2019

science

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019
Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019
Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Tiger Census

Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Jul 30, 2019