Monday, October 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Press Trust of India 15 October, 2018 10:37 IST

On APJ Abdul Kalam's 87th birth anniversary, IIM Shillong screens his biopic

APJ Abdul Kalam passed away minutes after delivering a lecture at the institute in July 2015.

IIM Shillong will host the screening of a National Geographic film on former president APJ Abdul Kalam today, on 15 October, on the occasion of his 87th birth anniversary, officials said on 14 October.

Abdul Kalam passed away minutes after delivering a lecture at the institute in July 2015. The authorities launched a Centre for Policy Research the same year in his honour.

The National Geographic film, which is part of the channel's ongoing series 'Mega Icons', narrates significant events from the life of India's 'Missile Man' and gives a "scientific breakdown" of how these events turned him into a revered leader, the institute said in a statement here.

India's former President Kalam speaks during presentation ceremony of 39th Jnanpith Award in New Delhi. Image: Reuters

India's former President Kalam. Image: Reuters

"The documentary also reveals many lesser-known facts, not just through intimate interviews with his close ones, but also through the voice of the former president," it said.

The screening will be held on the institute premises, in the presence of students and dignitaries, including the ones who were present during his last speech here, the statement added.

Abdul Kalam, who was born on 15 October 1931, contributed to the world of science and humanity.

He was born and raised in Rameswaram,Tamil Nadu, and studied physics and aerospace engineering.

He came to be known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his work on the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology.

In 2002, Abdul Kalam became the 11th President of India.

Fondly recognized as the 'People's President', he was honoured with prestigious awards such as Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, and Bharat Ratna, the country's highest-civilian award.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video

also see

TheySaidIt

Students learning only about Stalin and Lenin, new NCERT syllabus to teach Gandhi and Bose, says Biplab Kumar Deb

Oct 03, 2018

IISF highlights

IISF 2018: Highlights from day two at the 4th India Science Festival in Lucknow

Oct 07, 2018

science

Mars Rover

NASA's Opportunity Rover stays silent as Mars approaches dust clearing season

Oct 15, 2018

Space Station

Russia refuses to fly Soyuz till probe ends, complicates return of ISS crew onboard

Oct 13, 2018

Rocket Launches

Russia's launch failures over the years are a mix of manned and unmanned missions

Oct 12, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

India crucial partner in commercially-viable nuclear fusion project: Official

Oct 12, 2018