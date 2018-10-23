Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 23 October, 2018 14:22 IST

Oldest shipwreck in the world found intact under the Black Sea by archeologists

Oxygen-free water at the shipwreck's depth keeps organic matter preserved for thousands of years.

An ancient Greek trading ship dating back more than 2,400 years has been found virtually intact at the bottom of the Black Sea, researchers said on Tuesday.

The vessel is one of more than 60 shipwrecks identified by the Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project including Roman ships and a 17th-century Cossack raiding fleet.

During the three-year project, researchers used specialist remote deep-water camera systems previously used in offshore oil and gas exploration to map the sea floor.

"A small piece of the vessel has been carbon dated and it is confirmed as the oldest intact shipwreck known to mankind," the project said in a statement.

Representational image. Pixabay

Representational image. Pixabay

The ship, which is lying on its side with its mast and rudders intact, was dated back to 400 BC — a time when the Black Sea was a trading hub filled with Greek colonies.

The team said the vessel, previously only seen in an intact state on the side of ancient Greek pottery, was found at a depth of more than 2,000 metres (6,500 feet).

The water at that depth is oxygen-free, meaning that organic material can be preserved for thousands of years.

"A ship, surviving intact, from the Classical world, lying in over 2km of water, is something I would never have believed possible," said Professor Jon Adams from the University of Southampton in southern England, the project's main investigator.

"This will change our understanding of shipbuilding and seafaring in the ancient world," he said.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

Aquaculture

Egyptians may have practised fish-farming as early as 3,500 years ago: Study

Oct 17, 2018

Fish Fossils

Piranha-like fossil tells a toothy story of fish preying on fish in Jurassic times

Oct 19, 2018

Science Oscars

Nine scientists win 'Oscars in Science', take home 2019 Breakthrough Prize

Oct 18, 2018

Moon

NASA issues call for science instruments that will be used for the lunar mission

Oct 20, 2018

Fastest Camera

World's fastest camera T-CUP can freeze time at 10 trillion frames per second

Oct 14, 2018

Hubble Space Telescope

NASA's Hubble struggles with a positioning problem after losing its gyroscope

Oct 09, 2018

science

Antarctic Ecosystem

Headless chicken monster spotted in proposed conservation zone off Antarctic coast

Oct 23, 2018

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018

Life on Mars

Mars may have enough Oxygen to sustain subsurface life today, study finds

Oct 23, 2018

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018