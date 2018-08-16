Thursday, August 16, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 16 August, 2018 08:48 IST

Oldest known rocks have distinct features resembling those of asteroids: Study

The melting of these rocks is best explained by meteorite impacts, according to the study

The oldest evolved rocks on Earth are the consequence of asteroids colliding with the the planet 4 billion years ago, a study Australian research released on Tuesday, 16 August revealed.

The study by the Curtin University published in Nature Geoscience suggests that the rocks, part of the Acasta Gneiss Complex in northwest Canada, are the result of asteroids smashing into the Earth and melting its crust, allowing evolved, or granitic, rocks to form, reports Xinhua news agency.

What led scientists to suggest that they were formed in this way was firstly, the composition of the rocks is different from the those typical of the Earth's ancient crust.

"The only known evolved rocks from the Hadean eon are those in northwest Canada, which have chemical compositions clearly distinct from those that dominate ancient continental crust worldwide, suggesting they were formed in a different way," research co-author Professor Phil Bland said.

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

Secondly, the rocks were melted at very low pressures, equivalent to the uppermost few kilometres of crust, meaning the event happened closer to the Earth's surface.

"The melting of these rocks at such shallow levels is most easily explained by meteorite impacts, which would have supplied the energy to attain the extreme temperatures required for melting," lead researcher Tim Johnson said.

This period, around 4 billion years ago, was dominated by a barrage of asteroid impacts that would have caused widespread melting and recycling of the Earth's surface.

"Consequently, there are almost no rocks preserved from Earth's formative Hadean eon," Bland said.

Meaning these rocks were rare survivors from a very different time on Earth.

