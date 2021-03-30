Tuesday, March 30, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

The ground beneath carbon dioxide deposits heats up when spring arrives, causing sublimation of the dry ice, according to the researchers.


FP TrendingMar 30, 2021 18:37:35 IST

A team of scientists has found an explanation for the formation of 'spider'-like structures on the surface of Mars. These dark, spider-like branching troughs known as 'araneiforms' are found only in the southern polar region of Mars. New research points to these formations being the first physical evidence of frozen carbon dioxide sublimating on Mars, i.e., going straight from its frozen solid state to vapour state. Araneiforms were earlier thought to form by sublimation, and have now been confirmed to, using simulations of Martian conditions in a lab. Researchers from Ireland and the UK reportedly simulated their formation using the Open University Mars Simulation Chamber.

Araneiforms are not found on Earth, and are believed to be carved into the Martian surface by dry ice that changes directly from solid to gas (sublimating) in the spring. Mars’ atmosphere, unlike Earth's, comprises mainly carbon dioxide. As temperatures decrease in the winter, atmospheric CO2 is deposited on the surface as CO2 frost and ice, according to a statement by Trinity College Dublin. The findings from the study, carried out by researchers at The Open University, Trinity College, and Durham University, were published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports.

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Araneiforms on Mars. Image Credit: NASA

The simulation involved an experiment using CO2 ice blocks, which scientists drilled holes into, and suspended above different kinds of gravel, ranging from course to fine. These surfaces were made to resemble that of Mars by lowering the temperature and pressure inside a vacuum chamber before the ice blocks were lowered to touch the surface. Almost instantly, the blocks began to vaporize, and left behind a plume of gaseous carbon dioxide. These CO2 blocks sublimated and left spider-like impressions on the surface, according to the study, akin to Araneiforms on Mars.

The explanation researchers proposed for the process is Kieffer's hypothesis, which states that the ground beneath heats up when spring arrives, causing sublimation of the ice. When the pressure created by the gas escapes, it leaves an impression on the surface, which in this case, resembles spiders. So far, it has not been known if such a theoretical process is possible, and the process has never been directly observed on Mars.

The Open University researcher Lauren McKeown said, speaking of their research, that the findings were exciting, having contributed empirical evidence for a process that has a widely-accepted explanation for the last 10 years.  

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

COVID-19 treatment

IISER, UNMC scientists explore Rapamycin as repurposed drug to treat elderly, obese with COVID-19

Mar 23, 2021
IISER, UNMC scientists explore Rapamycin as repurposed drug to treat elderly, obese with COVID-19
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021
Brood X: Billions of cicadas to emerge after spending 17 years burrowed underground

Insects

Brood X: Billions of cicadas to emerge after spending 17 years burrowed underground

Mar 29, 2021
Dozens of Dead Sea scroll fragments from 1,900 years ago found in deserted Israeli cave

Ancient Scrolls

Dozens of Dead Sea scroll fragments from 1,900 years ago found in deserted Israeli cave

Mar 17, 2021
Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts say

Endangered Wildlife

Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts say

Mar 17, 2021
Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Artificial Embryos

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Mar 18, 2021

science

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021
WHO COVID-19 origins report: Virus may have jumped from bats to humans via second animal; lab leak highly unlikely

COVID-19 origins

WHO COVID-19 origins report: Virus may have jumped from bats to humans via second animal; lab leak highly unlikely

Mar 29, 2021
Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Space Race

Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Mar 29, 2021