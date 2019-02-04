Monday, February 04, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Oceans to get bluer and greener due to rising temperatures from climate change

Effects of global warming on phytoplankton could intensify the colour of oceans: Scientists.

tech2 News Staff Feb 04, 2019 18:14:23 IST

The tones of blue and green in the world's oceans could be a lot more prominent by the end of the century, marine biologists predict.

The colour change will come from tiny marine organisms called phytoplankton, and other colourful members of oceans responding to rising water temperature and climate change. These tiny planktons are the primary producers of food in aquatic ecosystems — they convert sunlight into food for fish by photosynthesis.

"In the same way that plants on land are green, phytoplankton are green as well...so the amount and different types of phytoplankton affect the colour of the ocean surface," Anna Hickman, co-author of the paper from the University of Southampton, told the Guardian.

A bloom of phytoplankton seen near the Chatham Islands off New Zealand in December, 2013. Image: Wikimedia Commons

A bloom of phytoplankton seen near the Chatham Islands off New Zealand in December, 2013. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Detecting and keeping track of these changes is very important because phytoplankton run about half of all the photosynthesis that takes place in the world, making them a critical part of a healthy ecosystem.

The scientists used a computer model to predict what the changes in temperature, ocean currents and acidity might do to the growth and diversity of phytoplankton.

One novel consideration in the study was the changes in how light is absorbed or reflected at the ocean surface.

A mix of phytoplankton and zooplankton seen under a microscope in a drop of ocean water.

A mix of phytoplankton and zooplankton seen under a microscope in a drop of ocean water.

The researchers found that if temperatures at the ocean surface rise above 3 degrees Celsius this century as expected, the colour of most of the world's oceans will change.

"Crudely speaking, where the water is currently quite blue because the phytoplankton [have a] relatively low biomass, you are going to see the water getting more blue...and where the ocean is relatively more green because the biomass is higher, you are going to see [it] getting [greener]," Hickman told the Guardian.

While this colour change won't be perceptible to the naked eye, the team of researchers expects that satellite images could be used to monitor the change.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

What you missed in Science this week – 1 February 2019 | Tech2 Science

What you missed in Science this week – 1 February 2019 | Tech2 Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

also see

Environment

Monarch butterfly numbers soar since last year at migration grounds in Mexico

Jan 31, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019

Record winter temperature, icy outbreaks and sudden warming to become more extreme

Jan 29, 2019

NewsTracker

UN claims climate change is major security threat to all nations; warns of ‘multitude of security impacts’

Jan 26, 2019

Climate change

Not everything can be saved from climate change, tough decisions will be needed

Jan 25, 2019

Global Health

World needs 'radical rethink' for strategy to tackle obesity, hunger, climate: Report

Jan 30, 2019

science

Oceans

Oceans to get bluer and greener due to rising temperatures from climate change

Feb 04, 2019

Moon Mission

Chang'e-4 probe, rover survive first lunar night, wake up to record-low temperature

Feb 04, 2019

Asteroids

Asteroid impacts millions of years ago helped form Earth’s crust, continents

Feb 04, 2019

ISRO

ISRO opens doors to India's first Human Spaceflight Centre in Bangalore

Feb 01, 2019