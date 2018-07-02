Monday, July 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Sunderarajan Padmanabhan 02 July, 2018 18:25 IST

Nutrify India Now app will give you nutritional information on Indian foods

The app has the facility to keep track of the energy balance between calories consumed and expended.

It will now be easier for diabetics, heart patients and those who are on a diet to figure out how much calories they are consuming while eating Indian food. The Indian Council of Medical Research’s Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition has launched a mobile app that offers comprehensive nutrition-related information on a wide range of Indian food articles.

A major plus point of the app named ‘Nutrify India Now’ is that it is based on authentic and well researched India-specific databases and uses guidelines prescribed by ICMR, the apex medical research body of the country. It also provides information on several parameters such as protein, vitamin and mineral content of the food items, besides their calorific value.

Among other things, it has a facility to search for food articles and recipes by language or food groups. One can search in as many as 17 languages and six food groups are covered. The users can also search for foods with nutrients, which enables one to look up for the foods that are rich in nutrients of their interest.

Representational Image

Representational Image

The app also has the facility to keep track of the energy balance, between calories consumed and expended.

It can be downloaded free of cost from both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

NIN, which is a premier research institute on nutrition in the country, has launched it as part of its on-going centenary celebrations. Nutritional information on dietary intake of the user and two sub-users can be retained for seven days.

Secretary, Department of Health Research and director general, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava, launched the app in the presence of NIN director Dr R Hemalatha.

Congratulating NIN scientists for their efforts to reach out to the common man, Dr Bhargava said, “The app is very relevant to the people and is going to be an important part of the Prime Minister’s National Nutrition Mission. In addition, it would mark the first step towards ICMR’s renewed focus on combating non-communicable diseases (NCDs).”

Dr Hemalatha, said, “This certainly is one of the biggest outreach efforts for us and an interactive way to make people use the important data we have generated over the years. NIN App will act as the user’s personal nutrition advisor, literally keeping track of what the user is eating and also as a ready reckoner on nutrient information on raw food and recipes”.

India Science Wire

tags


latest videos

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

also see

FoodSwitch

Researchers develop app for users to see a food product's nutritional rating

Jul 01, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

Babylon Health's AI may deliver health advice through a smartphone app

Jun 28, 2018

HealthAndWellness

International Yoga Day 2018: 10 mobile apps that will help you kickstart your wellness journey

Jun 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Uttar Pradesh records 30% decline in maternal mortality ratio since 2013, tops chart in reduction of maternal deaths in India

Jun 30, 2018

Pizzaiolo Robot

Hungry, but in a hurry? A robot in France serves 1 pizza every 30 seconds

Jun 28, 2018

NewsTracker

India gets its first national healthcare facility registry; JP Nadda says repository will help ensure judicious resource allocation

Jun 20, 2018

science

Space

Scientists to use submarines to hunt for meteorite remains in the Pacific Ocean

Jul 02, 2018

Deepfakes

Did he actually say that? Exploring the high-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

Jul 02, 2018

Plastic

Confusion peaks as Australia supermarkets struggle to impose ban on plastic bags

Jul 02, 2018

Nuclear Energy

First EPR nuclear reactor to be connected to the grid goes on stream in China

Jul 02, 2018