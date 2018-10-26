Friday, October 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 26 October, 2018 09:38 IST

Nuclear reactor in Karnataka nabs world record for running 895 straight days

The indigenous reactor, powered by domestic fuel, has been operating continuously since May 2016.

The 220 MW atomic power reactor in Unit 1 at Kaiga in Karnataka set a world record among Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) by running continuously for 895 days, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has said.

In a statement, NPCIL said the Unit 1 in Kaiga stands first among PHWRs and second in terms of all kinds of nuclear reactors in terms of continuous operation.

The indigenous reactor powered by domestic fuel has been operating continuously since 16 May, 2016.

Representational image. Image courtesy: ELP

Representational image. Image courtesy: ELP

It started commercial operation on 16 November, 2000.

According to NPCIL, Indian nuclear reactors have demonstrated continuous operation for long periods exceeding a year 28 times so far.

Three reactors — Kaiga Unit 1 (895 days), Unit 3 at Rajasthan Atomic Power Station (RAPS - 777 days) and UnitA at RAPS (765 days) — have operated continuously for more than two years, NPCIL said.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

also see

science