The 220 MW atomic power reactor in Unit 1 at Kaiga in Karnataka set a world record among Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) by running continuously for 895 days, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has said.

In a statement, NPCIL said the Unit 1 in Kaiga stands first among PHWRs and second in terms of all kinds of nuclear reactors in terms of continuous operation.

The indigenous reactor powered by domestic fuel has been operating continuously since 16 May, 2016.

It started commercial operation on 16 November, 2000.

According to NPCIL, Indian nuclear reactors have demonstrated continuous operation for long periods exceeding a year 28 times so far.

Three reactors — Kaiga Unit 1 (895 days), Unit 3 at Rajasthan Atomic Power Station (RAPS - 777 days) and UnitA at RAPS (765 days) — have operated continuously for more than two years, NPCIL said.